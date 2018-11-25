A look at the headlines right now:

VHP holds ‘Dharam Sabha’ in Ayodhya, says no division of land acceptable: Kapil Sibal countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Congress had tried to delay the Ayodhya hearing in the Supreme Court. Sushma Swaraj to skip Pakistan’s foundation-laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor project, will send two ministers: Amarinder Singh also declined Pakistan’s invite, citing terrorist attacks as the reason. European Union endorses the United Kingdom’s Brexit deal: Leaders of 27 member states of the EU urged the British Parliament to back the deal as well. BJP chief Amit Shah claims CM Chandrasekhar Rao is scared of AIMIM: He said the chief minister has time to eat biryani with the AIMIM leaders, but not visit the families of victims of a bus accident. Delhi Police say three operatives of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir group arrested: A police officer said three grenades and two loaded pistols were recovered from the suspects. Nine killed, 25 injured after bus falls into river in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district: Additional Superintendent of Police Virender Singh Thakur said the accident appears to be the result of the bus driver’s negligence. Former Union minister CK Jaffer Sharief dies at 85 in Bengaluru: The news of Sharief’s death comes a day after another senior Congress leader and Kannada actor Ambareesh died in Bengaluru. Syrian government claims toxic gas released by rebel groups injured 107 people in Aleppo: The Foreign Ministry alleged that ‘certain states’ had enabled the militants to get access to chemical weapons. Accused wanted in 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case arrested in Gujarat’s Bharuch: Suresh Nair, who was on the run for the last 11 years, was held after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad received a tip-off about his location. PMO declines CIC’s order to share details of black money brought back from abroad: The Prime Minister’s Office cited a provision of the RTI Act that bars the disclosure of information that may impede investigation and prosecution of offenders.