The big news: VHP holds event in Ayodhya to push for Ram temple, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sushma Swaraj will not attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, and the European Union endorsed the UK’s Brexit deal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- VHP holds ‘Dharam Sabha’ in Ayodhya, says no division of land acceptable: Kapil Sibal countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Congress had tried to delay the Ayodhya hearing in the Supreme Court.
- Sushma Swaraj to skip Pakistan’s foundation-laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor project, will send two ministers: Amarinder Singh also declined Pakistan’s invite, citing terrorist attacks as the reason.
- European Union endorses the United Kingdom’s Brexit deal: Leaders of 27 member states of the EU urged the British Parliament to back the deal as well.
- BJP chief Amit Shah claims CM Chandrasekhar Rao is scared of AIMIM: He said the chief minister has time to eat biryani with the AIMIM leaders, but not visit the families of victims of a bus accident.
- Delhi Police say three operatives of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir group arrested: A police officer said three grenades and two loaded pistols were recovered from the suspects.
- Nine killed, 25 injured after bus falls into river in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district: Additional Superintendent of Police Virender Singh Thakur said the accident appears to be the result of the bus driver’s negligence.
- Former Union minister CK Jaffer Sharief dies at 85 in Bengaluru: The news of Sharief’s death comes a day after another senior Congress leader and Kannada actor Ambareesh died in Bengaluru.
- Syrian government claims toxic gas released by rebel groups injured 107 people in Aleppo: The Foreign Ministry alleged that ‘certain states’ had enabled the militants to get access to chemical weapons.
- Accused wanted in 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case arrested in Gujarat’s Bharuch: Suresh Nair, who was on the run for the last 11 years, was held after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad received a tip-off about his location.
- PMO declines CIC’s order to share details of black money brought back from abroad: The Prime Minister’s Office cited a provision of the RTI Act that bars the disclosure of information that may impede investigation and prosecution of offenders.