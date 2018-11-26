The big news: Work on Kartarpur project to be flagged off in Punjab today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The VHP held a ‘Dharam Sabha’ in Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple, and Russia seized three Ukrainian ships off Crimea.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to lay foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor in Punjab today: Two Union ministers – Nitin Gadkari and Harsimrat Kaur Badal – and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be present at the ceremony.
- VHP holds ‘Dharam Sabha’ in Ayodhya, says no division of land acceptable: Kapil Sibal countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Congress had tried to delay the Ayodhya hearing in the Supreme Court.
- Russia seizes three Ukrainian ships off Crimea, UN Security Council calls emergency meeting: Ukraine said a Russian vessel had rammed its tugboat in ‘openly aggressive actions’, while Moscow accused Kiev of intentionally provoking conflict.
- Rahul Gandhi is defending Congress leaders who drag in my parents at rallies, says Narendra Modi: The Congress has resorted to making personal attacks instead of participating in a debate on development, the prime minister said.
- European Union endorses the United Kingdom’s Brexit deal: Leaders of 27 member states of the EU urged the British Parliament to back the deal as well.
- Andaman police team retreats after seeing men armed with bows and arrows on North Sentinel Island: The team was attempting to recover American John Allen Chau’s body.
- Delhi Police say three operatives of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir group arrested: A police officer said three grenades and two loaded pistols were recovered from the suspects.
- Nine killed, 25 injured after bus falls into river in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district: Additional Superintendent of Police Virender Singh Thakur said the accident appears to be the result of the bus driver’s negligence.
- Syrian government claims toxic gas released by rebel groups injured 107 people in Aleppo: The Foreign Ministry alleged that ‘certain states’ had enabled the militants to get access to chemical weapons.
- Accused wanted in 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case arrested in Gujarat’s Bharuch: Suresh Nair, who was on the run for the last 11 years, was held after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad received a tip-off about his location.