A look at the headlines right now:

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to lay foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor in Punjab today: Two Union ministers – Nitin Gadkari and Harsimrat Kaur Badal – and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be present at the ceremony. VHP holds ‘Dharam Sabha’ in Ayodhya, says no division of land acceptable: Kapil Sibal countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Congress had tried to delay the Ayodhya hearing in the Supreme Court. Russia seizes three Ukrainian ships off Crimea, UN Security Council calls emergency meeting: Ukraine said a Russian vessel had rammed its tugboat in ‘openly aggressive actions’, while Moscow accused Kiev of intentionally provoking conflict.

Rahul Gandhi is defending Congress leaders who drag in my parents at rallies, says Narendra Modi: The Congress has resorted to making personal attacks instead of participating in a debate on development, the prime minister said. European Union endorses the United Kingdom’s Brexit deal: Leaders of 27 member states of the EU urged the British Parliament to back the deal as well.

Andaman police team retreats after seeing men armed with bows and arrows on North Sentinel Island: The team was attempting to recover American John Allen Chau’s body.

Delhi Police say three operatives of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir group arrested: A police officer said three grenades and two loaded pistols were recovered from the suspects.

Nine killed, 25 injured after bus falls into river in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district: Additional Superintendent of Police Virender Singh Thakur said the accident appears to be the result of the bus driver’s negligence. Syrian government claims toxic gas released by rebel groups injured 107 people in Aleppo: The Foreign Ministry alleged that ‘certain states’ had enabled the militants to get access to chemical weapons. Accused wanted in 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case arrested in Gujarat’s Bharuch: Suresh Nair, who was on the run for the last 11 years, was held after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad received a tip-off about his location.