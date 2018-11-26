The big news: India asks Pakistan to bring 26/11 attackers to justice, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India laid the foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor, and the CBI said it has the Centre’s nod to prosecute Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan has shown ‘little sincerity’ about ensuring justice, says India on 26/11 anniversary: The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed a statement from the United States calling for action against the perpetrators of the attacks.
- Venkaiah Naidu and Amarinder Singh criticise Pakistan at Katarpur corridor foundation-laying event: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to lay the foundation stone for the passage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on the other side of the border on Wednesday.
- P Chidambaram’s prosecution in Aircel-Maxis case sanctioned by government, CBI tells Delhi court: The court extended till December 18 the protection from arrest granted to the former Union finance minister and his son Karti Chidambaram.
- Congress gave ‘lessons in patriotism’ after 26/11 but now questions surgical strikes: Narendra Modi: The prime minister criticised the party for seeking video evidence of the raids across the Line of Control that the Army claimed to have carried out in 2016.
- How can anyone be sure black money is not being used in electoral bonds, asks EC chief OP Rawat: The chief election commissioner said the government has not addressed the poll panel’s concerns about this controversial mechanism of funding political parties.
- ‘You have done nothing,’ SC rebukes Karnakata government for laxity in Kalburgi murder probe: The bench gave the government two weeks’ time to file a progress report on the investigation.
- ‘Leave US missionary’s body and indigenous group alone,’ Survival International urges India: The campaign group urged India to strictly enforce the exclusion zone around North Sentinel Island.
- IndiGo clarifies on web check-in policy, says it is ‘not compulsory’ to pay for seats: The budget airline said the pricing is only for ‘advance selection of seats’ and may vary depending on type of aircraft, occupancy and length of flight route.
- No homework, no school bags heavier than 1.5 kg for students of Classes 1 and 2, says HRD Ministry: In May, the Madras High Court had asked the Centre to instruct state governments to regulate the weight of school bags.
- Northern California blaze now 100% contained, says fire department: On Saturday, rescue workers found two bodies in Paradise and another in Magalia town, taking the toll to 85