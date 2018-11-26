A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan has shown ‘little sincerity’ about ensuring justice, says India on 26/11 anniversary: The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed a statement from the United States calling for action against the perpetrators of the attacks. Venkaiah Naidu and Amarinder Singh criticise Pakistan at Katarpur corridor foundation-laying event: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to lay the foundation stone for the passage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on the other side of the border on Wednesday. P Chidambaram’s prosecution in Aircel-Maxis case sanctioned by government, CBI tells Delhi court: The court extended till December 18 the protection from arrest granted to the former Union finance minister and his son Karti Chidambaram. Congress gave ‘lessons in patriotism’ after 26/11 but now questions surgical strikes: Narendra Modi: The prime minister criticised the party for seeking video evidence of the raids across the Line of Control that the Army claimed to have carried out in 2016. How can anyone be sure black money is not being used in electoral bonds, asks EC chief OP Rawat: The chief election commissioner said the government has not addressed the poll panel’s concerns about this controversial mechanism of funding political parties. ‘You have done nothing,’ SC rebukes Karnakata government for laxity in Kalburgi murder probe: The bench gave the government two weeks’ time to file a progress report on the investigation. ‘Leave US missionary’s body and indigenous group alone,’ Survival International urges India: The campaign group urged India to strictly enforce the exclusion zone around North Sentinel Island. IndiGo clarifies on web check-in policy, says it is ‘not compulsory’ to pay for seats: The budget airline said the pricing is only for ‘advance selection of seats’ and may vary depending on type of aircraft, occupancy and length of flight route. No homework, no school bags heavier than 1.5 kg for students of Classes 1 and 2, says HRD Ministry: In May, the Madras High Court had asked the Centre to instruct state governments to regulate the weight of school bags. Northern California blaze now 100% contained, says fire department: On Saturday, rescue workers found two bodies in Paradise and another in Magalia town, taking the toll to 85