The big news: GDP growth in July-September was lowest in three quarters, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Thousands of farmers participated in a march in New Delhi, and Navjot Singh Sidhu said Rahul Gandhi had told him to go to Pakistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GDP growth slowed to 7.1% in July-September quarter, government data shows: The growth rate had peaked to a two-year high of 8.2% in the previous quarter.
- BJP government didn’t keep its promises, say Opposition leaders during farmers’ march at Parliament Street: Farmers from at least 10 states attempted to march towards Parliament in New Delhi on Friday afternoon.
- Rahul Gandhi is my captain, he sent me to Pakistan, says Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu: Sidhu said several Congress leaders had praised him for attending the Kartarpur corridor event in Pakistan on Wednesday.
- Around 500 million guests possibly hit by data breach, says hotel chain Marriott: The company said hackers had accessed the guest reservation database of the Starwood room reservation network since 2014.
- Mohammad Azharuddin appointed state Congress working president in Telangana: The Pradesh Congress Committee now has four working presidents, including Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Jetti Kusum Kumar.
- Kerala Assembly adjourned for third consecutive day amid Opposition protests in Sabarimala matter: The United Democratic Front has vowed to stall the proceedings until the state government withdraws the prohibitory orders imposed at and around the shrine.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea moved by 350 Army personnel challenging FIRs against soldiers: The petition sought to issue specific guidelines to protect the ‘bona fide action of soldiers’ under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.
- India will play a ‘responsible role’ in climate change talks, PM Modi tells UN chief: The ‘COP24’ climate change conference will begin in Poland on December 3.
- UIDAI chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey is the new revenue secretary as Hasmukh Adhia retires: The 1984-batch IAS officer will continue to hold the post of CEO at UIDAI as well as the chairman of Goods and Services Tax Network.
- AIMIM seeks quota for Muslims in Maharashtra, to approach Bombay High Court: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said those raising the demand can approach the State Backward Class Commission.