A look at the headlines right now:

GDP growth slowed to 7.1% in July-September quarter, government data shows: The growth rate had peaked to a two-year high of 8.2% in the previous quarter. BJP government didn’t keep its promises, say Opposition leaders during farmers’ march at Parliament Street: Farmers from at least 10 states attempted to march towards Parliament in New Delhi on Friday afternoon. Rahul Gandhi is my captain, he sent me to Pakistan, says Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu: Sidhu said several Congress leaders had praised him for attending the Kartarpur corridor event in Pakistan on Wednesday. Around 500 million guests possibly hit by data breach, says hotel chain Marriott: The company said hackers had accessed the guest reservation database of the Starwood room reservation network since 2014. Mohammad Azharuddin appointed state Congress working president in Telangana: The Pradesh Congress Committee now has four working presidents, including Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Jetti Kusum Kumar. Kerala Assembly adjourned for third consecutive day amid Opposition protests in Sabarimala matter: The United Democratic Front has vowed to stall the proceedings until the state government withdraws the prohibitory orders imposed at and around the shrine. Supreme Court dismisses plea moved by 350 Army personnel challenging FIRs against soldiers: The petition sought to issue specific guidelines to protect the ‘bona fide action of soldiers’ under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. India will play a ‘responsible role’ in climate change talks, PM Modi tells UN chief: The ‘COP24’ climate change conference will begin in Poland on December 3. UIDAI chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey is the new revenue secretary as Hasmukh Adhia retires: The 1984-batch IAS officer will continue to hold the post of CEO at UIDAI as well as the chairman of Goods and Services Tax Network. AIMIM seeks quota for Muslims in Maharashtra, to approach Bombay High Court: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said those raising the demand can approach the State Backward Class Commission.