Top news: CBI court reserves judgement in Sohrabuddin Sheikh case
Final arguments in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged encounter case ended at a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday. A verdict is expected by the end of December. Sheikh and his wife Kauser Bi were killed in 2005, while his aide Tulsiram Prajapati was killed in 2006.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission ordered the removal of the returning officer in Madhya Pradesh’s Khurai Assembly after some voting machines reached the EVM strongroom only 48 hours after polling was held. This had led to several protests from the opposition Congress.
Indian markets decline by 1% due to selling in oil, metal stocks, poor global cues
Indian markets declined sharply on Thursday morning, dragged by oil and metal stocks and negative cues from global markets. The BSE Sensex was trading 359.99 points (1%) down at 35,524.42 at 10.35 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was at 10,657, 125.90 points (or 1.17%) below Wednesday’s close. The Indian rupee also declined against the dollar on Thursday. At 10.37 am, it was trading 58 paise down at 71.04 against the dollar.
Supreme Court calls Amrapali realty group ‘a perfect liar’, orders seizure of its malls, factories
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that a five-star hotel, cinema hall, malls and factories belonging to the Amrapali Group be attached and sold, calling the real estate firm a “perfect liar”, and “the worst kind of cheater”. A bench of justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit also ordered that four corporate offices of the firm located in Noida and Greater Noida be attached and auctioned.
Sohrabuddin case: Final arguments end, CBI accuses hostile witnesses of hindering investigation
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday told a special CBI court in Mumbai that hostile witnesses obstructed the probe into the deaths of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Kauserbi in 2005, and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati in 2006. Final arguments in the case ended on Wednesday, and a verdict is expected by the end of December.
Telangana polls: BJP will rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, Karimnagar to Karipuram, says Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, and Karimnagar district to Karipuram if it comes to power in Telangana. “If BJP comes to power in Telangana, then BJP will work for renaming Karimnagar into ‘Karipuram’ and respect your sentiments,” he said at a rally in Karimnagar.
Supreme Court approves Centre’s draft witness protection scheme, asks states to implement it
The Supreme Court on Wednesday approved the Centre’s draft witness protection scheme and directed all states and union territories to implement it until Parliament passes legislation. A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri and comprising Justice Abdul Nazeer said it had made some changes to the draft.
Madhya Pradesh polls: EC sacks Khurai returning officer after EVMs reach strong room 48 hours late
The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of the returning officer in the Khurai Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, after some electronic voting machines reached the strong room 48 hours after polling. Voting had taken place in Madhya Pradesh on November 28, and results will be declared on December 11.
