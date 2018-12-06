The big news: Calcutta HC denies permission for Amit Shah’s rath yatra, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court reserved its order on the CBI row, and India said it was considering the UK’s plea for consular access to Christian Michel.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Calcutta High Court denies permission to BJP for ‘rath yatra’ led by Amit Shah: The party urged the court to set up another bench to hear the matter, but the chief justice asked its lawyers to come on Friday.
- SC reserves order on CBI chief Alok Verma’s plea challenging Centre’s move to divest him of powers: The top court asked the Centre why it took action in October if the feud in the investigating agency had been going on since July 2017.
- India examining UK’s request for consular access to Christian Michel, says external affairs ministry: Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the extradition of the alleged AgustaWestland deal middleman reflects the cooperation between India and the UAE.
- BJP should focus on building schools and not temples, says Upendra Kushwaha: The Union minister blamed the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for the dismal condition of the state’s education system.
- SC orders medical examination of main accused after torture allegation in Muzaffarpur rape case: Brajesh Thakur has accused the superintendent of Patiala jail of attempting to extort money by harassing him physically and mentally
- Deceased inspector tried to prevent filing of cow-slaughter complaint, claims Bulandshahr violence accused: In a video statement released on Thursday, local BJP leader Shikhar Agarwal called inspector Subodh Kumar Singh corrupt and accused him of siding with Muslims.
- Army soldier killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Kupwara district: Two BSF soldiers were critically injured in Rajouri district in a separate incident of alleged firing by Pakistani security forces.
- BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule quits party, accuses it of attempting to divide society: BJP ally in Mizoram dismissed a claim that saffron party will rule for 50 years.
- Fitch cuts India’s growth forecast to 7.2%, forecasts rupee may weaken to 75 a dollar by end of 2019: The forecast is lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s estimates of 7.4% growth for the current financial year.
- Potholes have killed more people than terrorists, says Supreme Court: This indicates the administration’s lack of interest in prioritising road safety, said a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.