A look at the headlines right now:

Calcutta High Court denies permission to BJP for ‘rath yatra’ led by Amit Shah: The party urged the court to set up another bench to hear the matter, but the chief justice asked its lawyers to come on Friday. SC reserves order on CBI chief Alok Verma’s plea challenging Centre’s move to divest him of powers: The top court asked the Centre why it took action in October if the feud in the investigating agency had been going on since July 2017. India examining UK’s request for consular access to Christian Michel, says external affairs ministry: Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the extradition of the alleged AgustaWestland deal middleman reflects the cooperation between India and the UAE. BJP should focus on building schools and not temples, says Upendra Kushwaha: The Union minister blamed the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for the dismal condition of the state’s education system. SC orders medical examination of main accused after torture allegation in Muzaffarpur rape case: Brajesh Thakur has accused the superintendent of Patiala jail of attempting to extort money by harassing him physically and mentally Deceased inspector tried to prevent filing of cow-slaughter complaint, claims Bulandshahr violence accused: In a video statement released on Thursday, local BJP leader Shikhar Agarwal called inspector Subodh Kumar Singh corrupt and accused him of siding with Muslims. Army soldier killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Kupwara district: Two BSF soldiers were critically injured in Rajouri district in a separate incident of alleged firing by Pakistani security forces. BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule quits party, accuses it of attempting to divide society: BJP ally in Mizoram dismissed a claim that saffron party will rule for 50 years. Fitch cuts India’s growth forecast to 7.2%, forecasts rupee may weaken to 75 a dollar by end of 2019: The forecast is lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s estimates of 7.4% growth for the current financial year. Potholes have killed more people than terrorists, says Supreme Court: This indicates the administration’s lack of interest in prioritising road safety, said a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.