A look at the headlines right now:

‘Cow killers’ and not inspector’s murderers are top priority, says top police official in Bulandshahr: Rayees Akhtar claimed that most of those suspected to be behind Subodh Kumar Singh’s murder also seem to be involved in ‘cow protection activities’.

Polling begins for Telangana and Rajasthan Assemblies: In Rajasthan, 2,294 candidates are in the fray while 1,821 candidates are contesting the polls in Telangana.

Defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra released from Odisha prison after more than a month: Iyer-Mitra left for Chennai to meet his mother after being discharged from a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for stomach pain.

Inquiry panel says rules were violated, doubts tigress Avni was shot at in self-defence: There was no operational coordination between veterinary professionals and the team that killed the tigress, the panel’s report said.

Facebook makes it a must for political advertisers in India to disclose their identity and location: By next year, the platform will start showing a disclaimer on all political advertisements, giving more information on who placed them.

Cabinet approves agriculture export policy with aim to double farmers’ incomes by 2022: The policy aims to double India’s farm exports to more than $60 billion by 2022.

Centre’s compensation formula for Johnson & Johnson’s faulty implants unacceptable, say affected patients: Their letter to the government came a week after the Centre approved compensations between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1.23 crore for such patients. SC reserves order on CBI chief Alok Verma’s plea challenging Centre’s move to divest him of powers: The top court asked the Centre why it took action in October if the feud in the investigating agency had been going on since July 2017. India examining UK’s request for consular access to Christian Michel, says external affairs ministry: Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the extradition of the alleged AgustaWestland deal middleman reflects the cooperation between India and the UAE. SC orders medical examination of main accused after torture allegation in Muzaffarpur rape case: Brajesh Thakur has accused the superintendent of Patiala jail of attempting to extort money by harassing him physically and mentally.