The big news: UP Police prioritise alleged cow killing in Bulandshahr case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Polling is underway in Telangana and Rajasthan, and defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra was released from jail.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Cow killers’ and not inspector’s murderers are top priority, says top police official in Bulandshahr: Rayees Akhtar claimed that most of those suspected to be behind Subodh Kumar Singh’s murder also seem to be involved in ‘cow protection activities’.
- Polling begins for Telangana and Rajasthan Assemblies: In Rajasthan, 2,294 candidates are in the fray while 1,821 candidates are contesting the polls in Telangana.
- Defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra released from Odisha prison after more than a month: Iyer-Mitra left for Chennai to meet his mother after being discharged from a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for stomach pain.
- Inquiry panel says rules were violated, doubts tigress Avni was shot at in self-defence: There was no operational coordination between veterinary professionals and the team that killed the tigress, the panel’s report said.
- Facebook makes it a must for political advertisers in India to disclose their identity and location: By next year, the platform will start showing a disclaimer on all political advertisements, giving more information on who placed them.
- Cabinet approves agriculture export policy with aim to double farmers’ incomes by 2022: The policy aims to double India’s farm exports to more than $60 billion by 2022.
- Centre’s compensation formula for Johnson & Johnson’s faulty implants unacceptable, say affected patients: Their letter to the government came a week after the Centre approved compensations between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1.23 crore for such patients.
- SC reserves order on CBI chief Alok Verma’s plea challenging Centre’s move to divest him of powers: The top court asked the Centre why it took action in October if the feud in the investigating agency had been going on since July 2017.
- India examining UK’s request for consular access to Christian Michel, says external affairs ministry: Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the extradition of the alleged AgustaWestland deal middleman reflects the cooperation between India and the UAE.
- SC orders medical examination of main accused after torture allegation in Muzaffarpur rape case: Brajesh Thakur has accused the superintendent of Patiala jail of attempting to extort money by harassing him physically and mentally.