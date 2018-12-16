A look at the headlines right now:

Centre asks SC to correct errors that resulted from misinterpretation of submission: The Congress had said the Supreme Court judgement cited a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India that did not exist. Pakistani court acquits two prime suspects in Sarabjit Singh murder case for lack of evidence: The Lahore Sessions court directed authorities to release the two suspects from custody after all witnesses in the case turned hostile. UP Police release photos of 18 of the 23 absconding accused in connection with Bulandshahr violence: However, one of the accused claimed that his photo had been wrongly published. Over 195 countries agree on a rule book to govern implementation of 2015 pact: The common rule book allows for flexibility for poorer countries in regulations for cutting carbon emissions. Seven civilians, 3 suspected militants and a soldier killed in Pulwama gunfight, ensuing clashes: Political parties have condemnedthe civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Thousands protest homicide case and other charges against MNREGA activist in Muzaffarpur: Contending that false charges have been pressed, the father of the dead man was among the 5,000 people who participated in the rally. NGT sets aside Tamil Nadu order to close Sterlite copper plant, state to move SC: Activists have planned a hunger strike after the allowed the Vedanta plant to re-open. Former RJD member Raj Ballabh Yadav, five others convicted of raping minorThey : will be sentenced on December 21. Activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde get relief from arrest in Bhima Koregaon case: The Bombay High Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by three activists who had sought to quash criminal proceedings against them. Former BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha’s party faces split, a faction extends support to Modi government: The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party legislators in the Bihar Assembly said their party has severed ties with Kushwaha, who had quit the NDA.