The big news: Centre seeks correction in Supreme Court’s Rafale order, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Lahore court acquitted two suspects in the Sarabjit Singh murder case, and the UP Police released photos of accused in Bulandshahr violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre asks SC to correct errors that resulted from misinterpretation of submission: The Congress had said the Supreme Court judgement cited a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India that did not exist.
- Pakistani court acquits two prime suspects in Sarabjit Singh murder case for lack of evidence: The Lahore Sessions court directed authorities to release the two suspects from custody after all witnesses in the case turned hostile.
- UP Police release photos of 18 of the 23 absconding accused in connection with Bulandshahr violence: However, one of the accused claimed that his photo had been wrongly published.
- Over 195 countries agree on a rule book to govern implementation of 2015 pact: The common rule book allows for flexibility for poorer countries in regulations for cutting carbon emissions.
- Seven civilians, 3 suspected militants and a soldier killed in Pulwama gunfight, ensuing clashes: Political parties have condemnedthe civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
- Thousands protest homicide case and other charges against MNREGA activist in Muzaffarpur: Contending that false charges have been pressed, the father of the dead man was among the 5,000 people who participated in the rally.
- NGT sets aside Tamil Nadu order to close Sterlite copper plant, state to move SC: Activists have planned a hunger strike after the allowed the Vedanta plant to re-open.
- Former RJD member Raj Ballabh Yadav, five others convicted of raping minorThey : will be sentenced on December 21.
- Activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde get relief from arrest in Bhima Koregaon case: The Bombay High Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by three activists who had sought to quash criminal proceedings against them.
- Former BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha’s party faces split, a faction extends support to Modi government: The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party legislators in the Bihar Assembly said their party has severed ties with Kushwaha, who had quit the NDA.