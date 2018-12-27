A look at the headlines right now:

Busted Islamic State module planned to target key people and installations, says NIA: The group were in an advanced stage of preparing for bomb attacks, the agency claimed after the arrests of 10 persons. Triple talaq bill to be presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday, says parliamentary affairs minister: The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued whip to all its members. Unnao rape case complainant and her family booked for ‘falsely’ claiming she was a minor: The case was filed after the husband of a co-accused in the rape case moved a local court. Rajasthan Cabinet portfolios allocated, CM Ashok Gehlot keeps finance and home: Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was allocated public works, rural development, panchayati raj, science and technology, and statistics. BJP chief Amit Shah appoints leaders to handle Lok Sabha election campaigns in 17 states: Former Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadafia will handle the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh to get its own High Court in Amaravati from January 1: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Hyderabad will be bifurcated, and the Amaravati seat will operate from a temporary structure for now. Arvind Kejriwal blames BJP for alleged mass deletion of voters’ names from Delhi’s electoral list: The Delhi chief minister likened the BJP to a ‘demon’ and said that the saffron party would lose the Lok Sabha elections next year. Protestors against 1984 anti-Sikh violence deface Rajiv Chowk signboard in Delhi, want the locality renamed: They hung garlands of slippers on the signboard and demanded that the area be named after Bhagat Singh. AIUDF chief loses cool, threatens to smash journalist’s head during press meet in Assam: The journalist had asked Badruddin Ajmal if he would support the party that comes to power after the 2019 General Elections. Donald and Melania Trump pay surprise visit to troops in Iraq: The president said he had no plans to withdraw from Iraq, where American forces are supporting the government against the Islamic State group.