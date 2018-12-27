The big news: Terror module ‘preparing for bomb attacks’ busted by NIA, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Triple talaq bill will be introduced in Lok Sabha today, and police booked the Unnao rape complainant for alleged forgery of documents.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Busted Islamic State module planned to target key people and installations, says NIA: The group were in an advanced stage of preparing for bomb attacks, the agency claimed after the arrests of 10 persons.
- Triple talaq bill to be presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday, says parliamentary affairs minister: The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued whip to all its members.
- Unnao rape case complainant and her family booked for ‘falsely’ claiming she was a minor: The case was filed after the husband of a co-accused in the rape case moved a local court.
- Rajasthan Cabinet portfolios allocated, CM Ashok Gehlot keeps finance and home: Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was allocated public works, rural development, panchayati raj, science and technology, and statistics.
- BJP chief Amit Shah appoints leaders to handle Lok Sabha election campaigns in 17 states: Former Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadafia will handle the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh.
- Andhra Pradesh to get its own High Court in Amaravati from January 1: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Hyderabad will be bifurcated, and the Amaravati seat will operate from a temporary structure for now.
- Arvind Kejriwal blames BJP for alleged mass deletion of voters’ names from Delhi’s electoral list: The Delhi chief minister likened the BJP to a ‘demon’ and said that the saffron party would lose the Lok Sabha elections next year.
- Protestors against 1984 anti-Sikh violence deface Rajiv Chowk signboard in Delhi, want the locality renamed: They hung garlands of slippers on the signboard and demanded that the area be named after Bhagat Singh.
- AIUDF chief loses cool, threatens to smash journalist’s head during press meet in Assam: The journalist had asked Badruddin Ajmal if he would support the party that comes to power after the 2019 General Elections.
- Donald and Melania Trump pay surprise visit to troops in Iraq: The president said he had no plans to withdraw from Iraq, where American forces are supporting the government against the Islamic State group.