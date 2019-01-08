A look at the headlines right now:

Protestors block buses, trains as trade unions observe two-day strike in support of Bharat Bandh: Almost all state-run institutions – except hospitals – remained closed in Bengaluru, while in West Bengal, train services were affected and there were clashes between Trinamool Congress workers and strike supporters. ‘Congress promised reservations for the poor in 2014’, Jaitley tells Lok Sabha during debate on upper caste quota: Meanwhile, the Lower House passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill amid protests inside Parliament and in the North East states. Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s order to divest CBI Director Alok Verma of his duties: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed the top court’s order is ‘balanced’, but the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation. Congress appoints transgender rights activist Apsara Reddy chief of its women’s wing: This makes her the first transgender person to be appointed a party office-bearer. Supreme Court appoints five-judge Constitution bench for January 10 hearing in Ayodhya case: The bench will comprise Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud. Nandan Nilekani to chair RBI panel to improve digital payments: The five-member panel has been tasked with improving financial inclusion through digitisation. Tamil Nadu government announces creation of 33rd district Kallakurichi: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said an Indian Administrative Services officer will be appointed to oversee the formation. Centre allows private FM channels to broadcast All India Radio news: Private channels can avail the service for free till May 31. Saudi woman fleeing family given UN protection in Thailand: Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, who according to one of her friends is ex-Muslim, has said her family will kill her if she is deported. Bihar court orders FIR against actors of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’: Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear a petition against the film’s trailer.