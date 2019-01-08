The big news: Protestors pelt stones, clash with police during Bharat Bandh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Arun Jaitley said the Congress had promised quotas for the poor in 2014, and the Supreme Court reinstated Alok Verma as the CBI chief.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Protestors block buses, trains as trade unions observe two-day strike in support of Bharat Bandh: Almost all state-run institutions – except hospitals – remained closed in Bengaluru, while in West Bengal, train services were affected and there were clashes between Trinamool Congress workers and strike supporters.
- ‘Congress promised reservations for the poor in 2014’, Jaitley tells Lok Sabha during debate on upper caste quota: Meanwhile, the Lower House passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill amid protests inside Parliament and in the North East states.
- Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s order to divest CBI Director Alok Verma of his duties: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed the top court’s order is ‘balanced’, but the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation.
- Congress appoints transgender rights activist Apsara Reddy chief of its women’s wing: This makes her the first transgender person to be appointed a party office-bearer.
- Supreme Court appoints five-judge Constitution bench for January 10 hearing in Ayodhya case: The bench will comprise Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud.
- Nandan Nilekani to chair RBI panel to improve digital payments: The five-member panel has been tasked with improving financial inclusion through digitisation.
- Tamil Nadu government announces creation of 33rd district Kallakurichi: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said an Indian Administrative Services officer will be appointed to oversee the formation.
- Centre allows private FM channels to broadcast All India Radio news: Private channels can avail the service for free till May 31.
- Saudi woman fleeing family given UN protection in Thailand: Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, who according to one of her friends is ex-Muslim, has said her family will kill her if she is deported.
- Bihar court orders FIR against actors of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’: Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear a petition against the film’s trailer.