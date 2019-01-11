A look at the headlines right now:

‘I was transferred on the basis of false, unsubstantiated allegations,’ says Alok Verma after removal as CBI chief: Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration’s alleged interference in the CBI and alleged irregularities in the Rafale jet deal. Chhattisgarh withdraws general consent granted to CBI to investigate cases in the state: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed the credibility of the agency is in peril under the NDA government at the Centre. Centre launches National Clean Air Programme to combat pollution in 102 cities: The five-year plan is aimed at reducing the PM levels by 20% to 30% by 2024. Cabinet approves proposal for three new AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat: In Jammu and Kashmir, the facilities will be set up in Samba and Pulwama, while in Gujarat, the facility will be set up in Rajkot. BJP is open to alliances ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress is arrogant, says PM Narendra Modi: He was referring to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remark that the Congress would surprise people even if it contests elections in Uttar Pradesh alone. Uttar Pradesh court rejects bail plea of golfer Jyoti Randhawa, arrested on poaching charges: National level shooter Mahesh Virajdar was also arrested with Randhawa on December 26. Newborn decapitated in botched delivery in Rajasthan, two hospital employees booked: A nurse pulled out the baby with immense force during delivery, the parents alleged. Sheila Dikshit appointed Delhi Congress chief: Party leader Ajay Maken had resigned from the post last week. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje appointed BJP’s national vice presidents: The decision was announced on the eve of the party’s two-day national council meeting in New Delhi. Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing to plea against the release of The Accidental Prime Minister: The film is scheduled for release on January 11.