The big news: CBI’s Alok Verma calls allegations false and unsubstantiated, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Chhattisgarh withdrew consent to the CBI to investigate cases in the state, and the Centre launched a five-year plan to fight air pollution.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘I was transferred on the basis of false, unsubstantiated allegations,’ says Alok Verma after removal as CBI chief: Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration’s alleged interference in the CBI and alleged irregularities in the Rafale jet deal.
- Chhattisgarh withdraws general consent granted to CBI to investigate cases in the state: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed the credibility of the agency is in peril under the NDA government at the Centre.
- Centre launches National Clean Air Programme to combat pollution in 102 cities: The five-year plan is aimed at reducing the PM levels by 20% to 30% by 2024.
- Cabinet approves proposal for three new AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat: In Jammu and Kashmir, the facilities will be set up in Samba and Pulwama, while in Gujarat, the facility will be set up in Rajkot.
- BJP is open to alliances ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress is arrogant, says PM Narendra Modi: He was referring to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remark that the Congress would surprise people even if it contests elections in Uttar Pradesh alone.
- Uttar Pradesh court rejects bail plea of golfer Jyoti Randhawa, arrested on poaching charges: National level shooter Mahesh Virajdar was also arrested with Randhawa on December 26.
- Newborn decapitated in botched delivery in Rajasthan, two hospital employees booked: A nurse pulled out the baby with immense force during delivery, the parents alleged.
- Sheila Dikshit appointed Delhi Congress chief: Party leader Ajay Maken had resigned from the post last week.
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje appointed BJP’s national vice presidents: The decision was announced on the eve of the party’s two-day national council meeting in New Delhi.
- Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing to plea against the release of The Accidental Prime Minister: The film is scheduled for release on January 11.