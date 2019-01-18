A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Congress MLAs who didn’t attend meet will have to explain absence, says Siddaramaiah: Of the 80 party MLAs, 76 legislators were present at the meeting, while Umesh Jadhav sent a letter pledging support. Centre plans to induct women into military police in non-combat roles: Women in these jobs will investigate offences like rape, assist in evacuation of civilians from border areas, and oversee refugee influx. Chidambaram says Centre sought to benefit Dassault Aviation, demands JPC investigation into Rafale deal: Similar specifications but each jet was 41% costlier in the NDA deal, a report said. Fifty-one women under the age of 50 have entered Sabarimala temple so far, Kerala government tells SC: The Supreme Court directed Kerala government to provide full security to two women who entered shrine. Kangana Ranaut says she will ‘destroy’ Karni Sena after outfit threatens ‘Manikarnika’ filmmakers: The film, which is set to be released on January 25, is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Transfer order is an attempt to mentally harass us, say Kerala nuns: Sister Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil said could happen to them as rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal has a lot of money and political power. Toll in Bogota explosion rises to 21, radical Left group suspected to be behind attack: The police said 58 of the 68 people injured in the blast have been discharged from hospital. Meghalaya, Mizoram CMs meet Rajnath Singh, urge Centre to scrap Citizenship Bill: The North East has been in a state of turmoil because of violence against the controversial bill. At least 5 killed, 5 missing after avalanche hits Khardung La pass in Ladakh: Personnel from the district administration, police and State Disaster Response Force are collaborating to help rescue those trapped. UP Cabinet approves proposal to rename Mughalsarai tehsil after Deen Dayal Upadhyay: This comes months after the state government renamed the railway station in the tehsil after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh cofounder.