The big news: Karnataka Congress shifts MLAs to a resort amid uncertainty, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre plans to induct women in non-combat roles in military police, and Congress sought joint parliamentary committee probe into Rafale deal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka Congress MLAs who didn’t attend meet will have to explain absence, says Siddaramaiah: Of the 80 party MLAs, 76 legislators were present at the meeting, while Umesh Jadhav sent a letter pledging support.
- Centre plans to induct women into military police in non-combat roles: Women in these jobs will investigate offences like rape, assist in evacuation of civilians from border areas, and oversee refugee influx.
- Chidambaram says Centre sought to benefit Dassault Aviation, demands JPC investigation into Rafale deal: Similar specifications but each jet was 41% costlier in the NDA deal, a report said.
- Fifty-one women under the age of 50 have entered Sabarimala temple so far, Kerala government tells SC: The Supreme Court directed Kerala government to provide full security to two women who entered shrine.
- Kangana Ranaut says she will ‘destroy’ Karni Sena after outfit threatens ‘Manikarnika’ filmmakers: The film, which is set to be released on January 25, is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.
- Transfer order is an attempt to mentally harass us, say Kerala nuns: Sister Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil said could happen to them as rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal has a lot of money and political power.
- Toll in Bogota explosion rises to 21, radical Left group suspected to be behind attack: The police said 58 of the 68 people injured in the blast have been discharged from hospital.
- Meghalaya, Mizoram CMs meet Rajnath Singh, urge Centre to scrap Citizenship Bill: The North East has been in a state of turmoil because of violence against the controversial bill.
- At least 5 killed, 5 missing after avalanche hits Khardung La pass in Ladakh: Personnel from the district administration, police and State Disaster Response Force are collaborating to help rescue those trapped.
- UP Cabinet approves proposal to rename Mughalsarai tehsil after Deen Dayal Upadhyay: This comes months after the state government renamed the railway station in the tehsil after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh cofounder.