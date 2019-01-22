The big news: Election Commission reiterates that EVMs cannot be hacked, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Karnataka Congress MLA was booked for allegedly assaulting a party leader, and Rajnath Singh said Mehul Choksi will be brought back to India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission refutes US-based ‘cyber expert’ Syed Shuja’s allegations on EVM tampering: Gopinath Munde’s nephew sought a probe after Shuja claimed the BJP leader was killed.
- Karnataka Congress MLA denies assaulting fellow party leader, claims he fell down and got hurt: JN Ganesh was suspended from the party and an FIR was filed against him.
- Rajnath Singh says Mehul Choksi will be brought back to India: Earlier in the day, a newspaper reported that the businessman had surrendered his Indian citizenship and passport to authorities in Antigua and Barbuda.
- Efforts to rescue trapped Meghalaya miners will not be abandoned, Centre tells Supreme Court: The state government submitted a status report after the top court expressed dissatisfaction with the administration’s rescue efforts.
- Akhilesh Yadav rules himself out of prime ministerial race: The Samajwadi Party president said the country wants a new prime minister and asked the BJP to present a new face for the top post.
- Education rights forum demands withdrawal of charges against Anand Teltumbde: The All India Forum For Right To Education claimed that the police had ‘acted at the behest of their BJP political bosses’ to ‘fabricate’ charges against him.
- Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar likely to launch Bihar campaign for Lok Sabha polls at joint rally in Patna: The event is likely to be held either in late February or early March, said BJP and JD(U) leaders in the state.
- Karnataka’s Shivakumara Swami, seer of Siddaganga Mutt, dies at 111: The religious head of the Siddaganga Mutt was undergoing treatment for a lung infection.
- Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris to run for US presidential elections in 2020: Harris, who represents California in the Senate, is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants.
- Ajit Doval’s son files criminal defamation case against ‘Caravan’ magazine, Jairam Ramesh: The complaint claimed that the magazine had defamed Vivek Doval ‘to settle scores’ with his father.