Top news: Former Union minister George Fernandes dies at 88
The biggest stories of the day.
Former Union minister George Fernandes died on Tuesday in Delhi at the age of 88. He had served as the defence minister between 1998 and 2004, when India went to war with Pakistan in Kargil, and conducted its nuclear tests at Pokhran.
The Bharatiya Janata Party said it was not desperate to stitch an alliance with the Shiv Sena while responding to the Sena’s “big brother” remark.
Karnataka Congress warned leaders not to cross the line after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy threatened to quit on Monday.
Live updates
‘Fiery trade union leader, tireless crusader’: Tributes pour in for George Fernandes
Former Union minister and trade unionist George Fernandes died on Tuesday morning at the age of 88. Condolences poured in from leaders across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Fernandes will be remembered for being a “fiery trade union leader who fought for justice”. Social activist and former Samata Party President Jaya Jaitly said Fernandes’s last rites will be held on Wednesday.
Read more here.
Kerala CM defends inquiry into police officer who raided CPI(M) office in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday justified the inquiry into an Indian Police Service officer who raided a Communist Party of India (Marxist) office in Thiruvananthapuram last week in an attempt to locate Democratic Youth Foundation of India students accused in a stone-pelting case.
Read more here.
Ayodhya dispute: Centre moves SC, asks it to return surplus land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas
The Centre moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the Ayodhya land dispute, seeking the top court’s permission to return all excess acquired land at the site to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, India Today reported.
Read more here.
Madhya Pradesh: Man believed to be RSS activist fakes death to claim insurance money in Ratlam
The Madhya Pradesh Police is searching for a man who allegedly faked his death to claim insurance money totalling Rs 20 lakh, reported The Indian Express on Tuesday. Himmat Patidar, who is believed to be a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist, allegedly killed a farm labourer last week and burned his face to pass off the body as his own in order to mislead the police.
Read more here.
Former Defence Minister George Fernandes dies at 88
Former Defence Minister George Fernandes died in Delhi on Tuesday. He was 88. Fernandes was a prominent member of the Janata Dal and founder of the Samata Party.
Read more here.
‘Too much Odomos’: Omar Abdullah says India suffering from overdose of ‘only Modi, only Shah’
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday quipped that India is suffering from an overdose of Odomos – Overdose Of Only Modi Only Shah – in response to BJP National President Amit Shah’s attack on the Congress at a rally in Una, Himachal Pradesh.
Read more here.
Karnataka: Congress warns leaders not to cross the line after Kumaraswamy threatens to quit as CM
Karnataka Congress unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday warned party leaders from crossing the “lakshman rekha” of coalition politics after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy threatened to quit over statements by Congress leaders supporting former Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah.
Read more here.
Congress drops Kanhaiya Kumar and Shehla Rashid from Delhi event
Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Shehla Rashid were on Monday dropped from a Congress event in Delhi. The party did not explain why Kumar and Rashid were dropped.
Read more here.
‘BJP isn’t desperate for alliance with Shiv Sena’: Devendra Fadnavis responds to ‘big brother’ jibe
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday responded to Shiv Sena’s “big brother” remark, saying his Bharatiya Janata Party was “not desperate” for an alliance with them.
Read more here.