The big news: Narendra Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee at West Bengal rally, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Indian embassy set up a hotline for students arrested for a scam in the US, and Anand Teltumbde was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi urges Trinamool Congress to support Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: The prime minister on Saturday began the BJP’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections in the state. He also launched an attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
- Indian embassy sets up hotline for students arrested in ‘pay-to-stay’ scam: India has appointed a nodal officer to supervise the assistance meted out to the families of the students.
- Academic Anand Teltumbde arrested from Mumbai airport in connection with Bhima Koregaon case: The arrest came a day after a court in Pune rejected his anticipatory bail application.
- Budget 2019 is just a ‘trailer’, tax rebate will strengthen the middle class, say BJP leaders: The Congress called the interim budget an election manifesto. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced a monthly pension for workers in the unorganised sector, a Rs 75,000 crore to benefit farmers, a tax rebate for individuals earning up to Rs 5 lakh a year. Here’s how cartoonists and newspapers described the Budget on Saturday.
- Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir: The prime minister is scheduled to visit three regions in the state on Sunday.
- Complaint lodged against Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders for Ram posters: The complainant also filed a complaint against Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and party worker Vijay Kumar Singh, who put up the posters.
- Mamata Banerjee claims PM Modi is misusing his office to target her, says ‘they will send notices to my cook next’: But BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said the Trinamool Congress president was scared.
- Toll rises to 115 in Brazil dam collapse, nearly 250 people still missing: Five people, including three officials from the company that owns the dam, were arrested.
- Robert Vadra seeks anticipatory bail in money laundering case: A court in the Patiala House Courts complex is expected to hear the plea on Saturday.
- Second meeting of PM Modi-led panel to choose new CBI chief ends on an inconclusive note: Supreme Court issued a notice to Centre in CBI officer AK Bassi’s petition against his transfer order while advocate Prashant Bhushan claimed that the selection committee did not appoint Nageswara Rao interim chief of the agency.