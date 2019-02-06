Top news: VHP suspends Ram temple campaign till the end of Lok Sabha elections
Himachal Pradesh: Avalanche warning issued for five districts, Met department warns of heavy snow
The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority released an advisory after an avalanche warning was issued for Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla regions of the state for Wednesday.
UP: Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested for recreating Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a leader of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and her husband from Tappal in Aligarh district for enacting the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary.
VHP suspends campaign for Ram temple in Ayodhya till Lok Sabha elections are over
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday said it would suspend its campaign for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya till the Lok Sabha elections are over, PTI reported. The Hindutva organisation said it was committed to the cause and will decide on its course of action once the new government is formed.
US: India says it has gained consular access to 117 of 129 students detained in ‘pay-and-stay’ scam
India on Tuesday said it has gained consular access to 117 of the 129 Indian students detained in the United States on allegations of immigration fraud. The Ministry of External Affairs said officials of the Indian Embassy and consulates have visited 36 detention sites across the US to gain access to the students.
Indian communication satellite GSAT-31 successfully launched from French Guiana
European launch services company Arianespace launched India’s latest communication satellite GSAT-31 successfully in the early hours of Wednesday from French Guiana. The Ariane-5 vehicle put the satellite into the orbit in a flawless flight after taking off from Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America, at 2.31 am India time.
Selfie accidents: Centre has asked states to identify dangerous spots, minister tells Lok Sabha
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the Centre has advised all states to identify accident-prone tourist spots, to reduce accidents while taking selfies. In response to a question by Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare, Ahir said the declaration of “no-selfie zones” is the responsibility of state governments.
Uttar Pradesh: BJP ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party says it may consider joining SP-BSP coalition
The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, said on Tuesday that it is open to joining the coalition of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for the Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported. Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is a minister in the state government, has made several critical remarks about the BJP in recent months.
Madhya Pradesh: Three charged under National Security Act for allegedly slaughtering cows
The Madhya Pradesh Police have charged three people under the National Security Act for allegedly slaughtering cows, in Khandwa town of the state. A local court sent the accused, identified as Shakeel, Nadeem and Azam, to jail on Monday, PTI quoted police officers as saying on Tuesday.