The big news: Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress asked CAG Rajiv Mehrishi to recuse himself from Rafale deal audit, and a grenade attack in Srinagar injured eleven.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Priyanka Gandhi promises ‘new future’ ahead of first visit to Uttar Pradesh as general secretary: The Congress leader, along with Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, will arrive in Lucknow on Monday to kick off the party’s poll campaign.
- Congress urges CAG Rajiv Mehrishi to recuse himself from audit of Rafale deal, alleges conflict of interest: The party said Mehrishi was finance secretary when the deal was signed and was part of the negotiations.
- Eleven, including four civilians, injured in grenade attack in Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir: The wounded included three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and four officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
- For Congress, defence sector is only about brokering deals, claims Modi in Tamil Nadu: Modi claimed that the good work done by his government had made certain people unhappy, and they were joining hands with the Opposition to drive him out.
- Chandrababu Naidu to observe hunger strike in Delhi on Monday demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party legislators and ministers will sit on the hunger strike, with Opposition leaders also expected to extend support.
- Court directs Delhi Police to file FIR against Arnab Goswami: In his complaint, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleged that Goswami illegally accessed confidential documents related to the probe into his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death.
- National Gallery of Modern Art advisory committees not disbanded, clarifies Centre: Actor Amol Palekar had criticised the move and said reducing the area for holding general shows at the Mumbai gallery would not be beneficial for artists.
- First batch of Chinook military helicopters arrives in India: The helicopters will be assembled in Gujarat before they are ferried to Chandigarh, where they will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force.
- Gujjar protestors clash with police in Rajasthan, set vehicles afire in Dholpur: Eighteen trains of the Northern Railways were cancelled and 13 diverted due to protests in Kota division, while seven were cancelled in Sawai Madhopur.
- Mehbooba Mufti hails Pakistan PM Imran Khan for naming forest reserve after Guru Nanak: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister slammed the Centre, saying its ‘top priority’ was to build the Ram temple and rename ancient cities.