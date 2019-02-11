A look at the headlines right now:

Priyanka Gandhi promises ‘new future’ ahead of first visit to Uttar Pradesh as general secretary: The Congress leader, along with Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, will arrive in Lucknow on Monday to kick off the party’s poll campaign. Congress urges CAG Rajiv Mehrishi to recuse himself from audit of Rafale deal, alleges conflict of interest: The party said Mehrishi was finance secretary when the deal was signed and was part of the negotiations. Eleven, including four civilians, injured in grenade attack in Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir: The wounded included three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and four officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. For Congress, defence sector is only about brokering deals, claims Modi in Tamil Nadu: Modi claimed that the good work done by his government had made certain people unhappy, and they were joining hands with the Opposition to drive him out. Chandrababu Naidu to observe hunger strike in Delhi on Monday demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party legislators and ministers will sit on the hunger strike, with Opposition leaders also expected to extend support. Court directs Delhi Police to file FIR against Arnab Goswami: In his complaint, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleged that Goswami illegally accessed confidential documents related to the probe into his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death. National Gallery of Modern Art advisory committees not disbanded, clarifies Centre: Actor Amol Palekar had criticised the move and said reducing the area for holding general shows at the Mumbai gallery would not be beneficial for artists. First batch of Chinook military helicopters arrives in India: The helicopters will be assembled in Gujarat before they are ferried to Chandigarh, where they will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force. Gujjar protestors clash with police in Rajasthan, set vehicles afire in Dholpur: Eighteen trains of the Northern Railways were cancelled and 13 diverted due to protests in Kota division, while seven were cancelled in Sawai Madhopur. Mehbooba Mufti hails Pakistan PM Imran Khan for naming forest reserve after Guru Nanak: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister slammed the Centre, saying its ‘top priority’ was to build the Ram temple and rename ancient cities.