A look at the headlines right now:

International Court of Justice to commence public hearings of Kulbhushan Jadhav case today: The former Indian naval officer is on death row in Islamabad after Pakistan charged him with spying for Indian intelligence agencies in 2016. Air transit can only supplement road convoys, not replace them, clarifies CRPF: The government also rejected news reports that claimed it had rejected the paramilitary force’s request for air transit for the convoy that was attacked. Two Youth Congress workers hacked to death in Kerala, party blames CPI(M): The Congress has called for a shutdown in the district. Amit Shah says sacrifices of CRPF jawans will not go in vain as BJP was in power: PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack in Bihar’s Barauni. CRPF warns against circulating fake photos of deceased personnel: It also issued an advisory on ‘fake news’ regarding harassment of students from Kashmir, saying some complaints were found to be false. Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh issued an advisory to Kashmiri students asking them “not to move out of campus”. Former PM Manmohan Singh says jobless growth has slipped into job-loss growth: The Congress leader said the agrarian crisis, declining job opportunities and environmental degradation are challenges facing the country. Government withdraws security cover of five Kashmiri separatists: The separatists whose protection has been removed are Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Hashim Qureshi, Bilal Lone and Abdul Ghani Bhat. Cricket Club of India covers Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s portrait on restaurant wall: The club’s president said it was a mark of protest and a way of showing its ‘displeasure’ over the terror attack. Actor Rajinikanth says he will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections: He said his organisation, the Rajini Makkal Mandram, will not back or enter into an alliance with any political party.

Iran summons Pakistan envoy after attack kills 27 security personnel near border: Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari also accused Saudi Arabia and the UAE of supporting militant groups that attacked their forces.

