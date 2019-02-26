The big news: Opposition backs government on IAF strikes across border, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan denied Indian air strikes on Jaish training camp, and the Supreme Court said it will hear review plea on Rafale deal in open court.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition parties extend full support to government at all-party meeting after IAF strikes across LoC: After India said it carried out ‘non-military pre-emptive’ strikes on the biggest Jaish-e-Mohammed camp across the border, PM Narendra Modi said the country is in ‘safe hands’, while the BJP and its allies and the Opposition lauded the air force.
- Pakistan says ‘fully prepared to respond’ to India’s ‘grave aggression’: Pakistan denied air strikes on Jaish training camp, said its response to India will be a surprise.
- SC to hear in open court review petitions of its December verdict on Rafale deal: The Supreme Court has, however, not given a date for the hearing
- Pakistani forces allegedly violate ceasefire in Rajouri, shell forward posts: However, there have been no reports of any casualties.
- SC says it will decide on March 5 whether Ayodhya case should be sent for mediation: The bench also gave the parties six weeks to study translations made by the Uttar Pradesh government in the status report on the case.
- Supreme Court transfers inquiry into MM Kalburgi’s murder to SIT probing Gauri Lankesh case: The top court said there were similarities between the two cases.
- ED attaches properties worth Rs 147.72 crore owned by Nirav Modi and his firms: The personnel attached movable and immovable properties located in Mumbai and Surat in Gujarat.
- ICC bans former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya for two years on corruption charges: The 49-year-old was found guilty of breaching two counts of the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Code.
- Navy detects ‘excessively decomposed’ body of fourth miner in Meghalaya: The Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle also detected a wooden cart about 20 feet from the body.
- Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell convicted for sexually abusing boys 22 years ago: He has moved court against the conviction and is currently out on bail.