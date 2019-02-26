A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition parties extend full support to government at all-party meeting after IAF strikes across LoC: After India said it carried out ‘non-military pre-emptive’ strikes on the biggest Jaish-e-Mohammed camp across the border, PM Narendra Modi said the country is in ‘safe hands’, while the BJP and its allies and the Opposition lauded the air force. Pakistan says ‘fully prepared to respond’ to India’s ‘grave aggression’: Pakistan denied air strikes on Jaish training camp, said its response to India will be a surprise. SC to hear in open court review petitions of its December verdict on Rafale deal: The Supreme Court has, however, not given a date for the hearing Pakistani forces allegedly violate ceasefire in Rajouri, shell forward posts: However, there have been no reports of any casualties. SC says it will decide on March 5 whether Ayodhya case should be sent for mediation: The bench also gave the parties six weeks to study translations made by the Uttar Pradesh government in the status report on the case. Supreme Court transfers inquiry into MM Kalburgi’s murder to SIT probing Gauri Lankesh case: The top court said there were similarities between the two cases. ED attaches properties worth Rs 147.72 crore owned by Nirav Modi and his firms: The personnel attached movable and immovable properties located in Mumbai and Surat in Gujarat. ICC bans former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya for two years on corruption charges: The 49-year-old was found guilty of breaching two counts of the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Code. Navy detects ‘excessively decomposed’ body of fourth miner in Meghalaya: The Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle also detected a wooden cart about 20 feet from the body. Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell convicted for sexually abusing boys 22 years ago: He has moved court against the conviction and is currently out on bail.