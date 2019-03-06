Top news: Fire breaks out at CGO Complex in Delhi, 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot
At least 25 fire tenders were sent to the spot after a fire broke out at the CGO Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported so far.
Almost all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have called for holding Assembly polls in the state along with the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora led a team to gauge the state’s preparedness for the elections.
Meanwhile, the government said women officers can now get permanent commissions in 10 branches of the Indian Army.
West Bengal: Matua community matriarch Binapani Devi dies at 100
All India Matua Mahasangha’s chief advisor Binapani Devi died at 100 in Kolkata on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Her last rites will be performed at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.
US says it is ‘closely following’ alleged use of F-16 jets by Pakistan in aerial skirmish with India
The United States said it is closely following reports that claim Pakistan used US-supplied F-16 fighter jets in the aerial confrontation with India on February 27. US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino was responding to questions on whether Pakistan has violated the end-user agreement on F-16 that it procured from the US.
SC acquits six people sentenced to death, asks Maharashtra government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation
The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted six people who were given the death sentence for alleged murder and rape. A bench comprising Justices AK Sikri, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah also ordered the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to each of them.
Delhi: Fire breaks out at CGO Complex, no injuries reported so far
A major fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. No injury has been reported so far, PTI quoted officials of the Delhi Fire Services as saying.
Women officers to be granted permanent commission in all 10 branches of Army
The central government has announced that women officers can now get permanent commissions in 10 branches of the Indian Army. The Ministry of Defence in a statement on Tuesday said it has taken necessary steps to ensure that women, who were earlier inducted for short service commission, get permanent commission in the armed forces.
Bulandshahr violence: Court has dropped sedition charge against all 38 accused, claims lawyer
A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr has dropped the sedition charge against all 38 accused of violence in December in which a police inspector and a village youth died. The police, however, said the charge had not been dropped and that they were waiting for permission from the state government.
‘Almost all parties want Jammu and Kashmir polls with Lok Sabha elections,’ says Election Commission
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that almost all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have called for holding Assembly polls in the state along with the Lok Sabha elections. They have all expressed complete faith in the poll panel, said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, who led an Election Commission team to gauge the state’s preparedness for the elections.
Transferred once again, IAS officer Ashok Khemka asks, ‘Whose interests should I protect?’
IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who the Haryana government has transferred once again, lashed out on Twitter on Tuesday, saying he has “suffered repeatedly”. In 27 years of service, Khemka has been transferred over 50 times.
All Sukhoi-30 aircraft engaged in combat with Pakistani jets returned safely: India
India on Tuesday refuted reports that Pakistan had shot down a Sukhoi-30 aircraft of the Indian Air Force during an aerial skirmish on the morning of February 27. The “false claim” appeared to be a “cover-up for loss of [Pakistan Air Force’s] own aircraft”, the Defence Ministry said.
Pakistan adds Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation to list of banned groups
The Pakistan government on Tuesday added Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation to its proscribed list of organisations under its Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. Islamabad had reportedly banned these organisations on February 21, but then added them to its list of groups “under watch” on Monday.
IAF air strikes: Narendra Modi claims Opposition parties are the ‘poster boys of Pakistan’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday labelled Opposition parties the “poster boys of Pakistan” for seeking evidence of the Indian Air Force’s strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in the neighbouring country on February 26.
Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan says its delegation will visit India on March 14 to discuss draft deal
Islamabad on Tuesday said a Pakistani delegation will visit New Delhi on March 14 to discuss a draft agreement about the Kartarpur corridor. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said an Indian delegation will visit Islamabad on March 28 to discuss the deal.