Top news: India ‘disappointed’ as China blocks move to blacklist Masood Azhar again at UN
The Congress on Thursday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government after China blocked the United Nations Security Council’s move to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist. Surjewala said it was a “sad day” in the global fight against terrorism.
Facebook appeared to still be inaccessible for several users on Thursday after many account holders across the globe reported that the social media website and app were down the previous evening.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the activists who were arrested in connection with the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence were mobilising Dalits in a bid to “overthrow the government”.
‘Give us Masood Azhar’: Sushma Swaraj rules out talks with Pakistan until it cracks down on terror
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday demanded that Pakistan hand over Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar to India. She said India refuses to negotiate with Pakistan until its creates an atmosphere free of terror. The terror outfit had claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 security personnel were killed.
Government survey on jobs under Mudra scheme will be released after Lok Sabha polls, says report
The government will release the Labour Bureau’s survey on the number of jobs generated under the Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency (Mudra) scheme only after the Lok Sabha elections. The multi-phase elections will start on April 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 23.
State-run BSNL to use internal accruals to clear February salary dues of Rs 850 crore
State-owned telephone operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited on Wednesday said it will use its internal accruals to clear salary dues of around Rs 850 crore by March 20. The company, which has around 1.76 lakh employees, failed to pay them salaries for the last month.
‘Modi’s foreign policy a diplomatic disaster’: Congress after China blocks move to ban Masood Azhar
Bhima Koregaon case: ‘Arrested activists were mobilising Dalits to overthrow Centre,’ claim police
United States to set up six nuclear power plants in India
Washington and New Delhi on Wednesday announced the building of six United States nuclear power plants in India as part of an agreement to improve security and civil nuclear cooperation. The announcement follows a meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and US Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson in Washington.
Facebook and Instagram continue to be down for some users across the globe
Journalist and author Raghu Karnad wins $165,000 Windham-Campbell Prize
Delhi-based journalist and author Raghu Karnad was announced as one of eight recipients of Yale University’s Windham-Campbell Prize this year, in London. One of the world’s most lucrative literary awards, the prize is open to English language writers from across the world, with each winner receiving $165,000 to support their writing.