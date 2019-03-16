A look at the headlines right now:

Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa, urges governor to dismiss BJP administration: The BJP has called a meeting of its legislators at the party headquarters in Panaji. Police officer shot dead at her home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: Police have filed a case and an investigation is under way. Appoint special observers at mosques to prevent attempts to influence Muslims, Delhi BJP urges EC: The party accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to polarise voters in Muslim areas. Narendra Modi launches ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, Rahul Gandhi ridicules him: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has often referred to Modi as ‘chowkidar’, or security guard, while alleging that the prime minister is corrupt.

Senior BJP leader BC Khanduri’s son joins Congress at Rahul Gandhi rally in Dehradun: Khanduri, a former chief minister of the state, was removed as the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on defence last year. New Zealand shooting suspect’s manifesto says Indian, African ‘invaders’ should be removed: The suspect, a 28-year-old Australian man, was charged with murder after 49 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

JD(S) leader Danish Ali joins BSP days after he led seat-sharing talks for his party in Karnataka: Ali said he had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party with the permission and blessings of Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda.

Tamil Nadu government told to pay complainant in Pollachi sexual assault case Rs 25 lakh for identifying her: A police officer had mentioned the woman’s name during a press briefing, while the state home secretary identified her in a government notification. ‘There’s a tsunami called Modi in 2019, there will be no election after that’: BJP MP Sakshi MaharajHe was speaking at an event in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma named in Congress’ third list for Lok Sabha polls: All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from Silchar.