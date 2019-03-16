The big news: Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa again, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A special police officer was shot dead at her home in J&K’s Shopian, and Delhi BJP cautioned EC about ‘attempts’ to influence Muslim voters.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa, urges governor to dismiss BJP administration: The BJP has called a meeting of its legislators at the party headquarters in Panaji.
- Police officer shot dead at her home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: Police have filed a case and an investigation is under way.
- Appoint special observers at mosques to prevent attempts to influence Muslims, Delhi BJP urges EC: The party accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to polarise voters in Muslim areas.
- Narendra Modi launches ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, Rahul Gandhi ridicules him: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has often referred to Modi as ‘chowkidar’, or security guard, while alleging that the prime minister is corrupt.
- Senior BJP leader BC Khanduri’s son joins Congress at Rahul Gandhi rally in Dehradun: Khanduri, a former chief minister of the state, was removed as the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on defence last year.
- New Zealand shooting suspect’s manifesto says Indian, African ‘invaders’ should be removed: The suspect, a 28-year-old Australian man, was charged with murder after 49 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.
- JD(S) leader Danish Ali joins BSP days after he led seat-sharing talks for his party in Karnataka: Ali said he had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party with the permission and blessings of Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda.
- Tamil Nadu government told to pay complainant in Pollachi sexual assault case Rs 25 lakh for identifying her: A police officer had mentioned the woman’s name during a press briefing, while the state home secretary identified her in a government notification.
- ‘There’s a tsunami called Modi in 2019, there will be no election after that’: BJP MP Sakshi MaharajHe was speaking at an event in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.
- Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma named in Congress’ third list for Lok Sabha polls: All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from Silchar.