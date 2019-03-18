A look at the headlines right now:

Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar cremated with state honours on Miramar beach: State BJP President Vinay Tendulkar said a new chief minister would be sworn in later on Monday. Three killed after man opens fire in tram in Utrecht city in the Netherlands: Police have said they are taking into consideration that there maybe a possible terrorist motive behind the shooting. CRPF jawan killed, 5 others injured during Maoist ambush in Dantewada, say reports: The Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device and opened fire on a CRPF and state police team in Aranpur. ‘Only the rich have chowkidar’, says Priyanka Gandhi on BJP’s campaign: The Congress general secretary kicked off her party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming General Elections. Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications pays Ericsson Rs 462 crore, staves off jail term: The Supreme Court, in an order in February, had set March 19 as the deadline for Anil Ambani to pay Ericsson the money it owed or face jail. Election Commission issues notification for first phase of Lok Sabha elections: The poll body said March 25 is the last date to file nominations for this phase. National University of Law students boycott exams in protest against suspensions: A first-year student said that only the fifth-year students have appeared for the exams. New Zealand PM vows to introduce reforms in gun laws within 10 days after attacks on mosques: Jacinda Ardern said gun owners can surrender their weapons to the police ‘at any time’. Soldier killed, 3 people injured in Rajouri during alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan: The firing started in Keri Battal in the Sunderbani sector around 5.30 am. Indian Navy deployed strategic assets after Pulwama attack, say officials: About 60 ships of the Indian Navy, 12 ships of the Indian Coast Guard and 60 aircraft were part of a mega exercise but were deployed after the terrorist strike.