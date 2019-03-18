The big news: Manohar Parrikar accorded state funeral and 21-gun salute, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three people died in a shooting in the Netherlands, and a CRPF jawan was killed in a Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.
- Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar cremated with state honours on Miramar beach: State BJP President Vinay Tendulkar said a new chief minister would be sworn in later on Monday.
- Three killed after man opens fire in tram in Utrecht city in the Netherlands: Police have said they are taking into consideration that there maybe a possible terrorist motive behind the shooting.
- CRPF jawan killed, 5 others injured during Maoist ambush in Dantewada, say reports: The Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device and opened fire on a CRPF and state police team in Aranpur.
- ‘Only the rich have chowkidar’, says Priyanka Gandhi on BJP’s campaign: The Congress general secretary kicked off her party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming General Elections.
- Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications pays Ericsson Rs 462 crore, staves off jail term: The Supreme Court, in an order in February, had set March 19 as the deadline for Anil Ambani to pay Ericsson the money it owed or face jail.
- Election Commission issues notification for first phase of Lok Sabha elections: The poll body said March 25 is the last date to file nominations for this phase.
- National University of Law students boycott exams in protest against suspensions: A first-year student said that only the fifth-year students have appeared for the exams.
- New Zealand PM vows to introduce reforms in gun laws within 10 days after attacks on mosques: Jacinda Ardern said gun owners can surrender their weapons to the police ‘at any time’.
- Soldier killed, 3 people injured in Rajouri during alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan: The firing started in Keri Battal in the Sunderbani sector around 5.30 am.
- Indian Navy deployed strategic assets after Pulwama attack, say officials: About 60 ships of the Indian Navy, 12 ships of the Indian Coast Guard and 60 aircraft were part of a mega exercise but were deployed after the terrorist strike.