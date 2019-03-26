The big news: BJP drops veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi from Kanpur seat, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Congress leader claimed Shatrughan Sinha would join the party on Thursday, and BJP fielded a 28-year-old lawyer from Bangalore South.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Murli Manohar Joshi dropped on Kanpur seat in BJP’s new list of candidates,Maneka and Varun Gandhi’s seats swapped: The party named Jaya Prada as its candidate from Rampur in its 10th list.
- Shatrughan Sinha will join Congress on Thursday, claims party leader: Earlier in the day, the BJP MP claimed Rahul Gandhi’s promise of an income support scheme had rattled his party’s leaders.
- BJP fields Tejasvi Surya, a 28-year-old lawyer, from key Bangalore South seat that was held by Ananth Kumar: Former Union minister Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini was reportedly in the running for the seat.
- Centre declines RTI query asking for details of Shaktikanta Das’ appointment as RBI governor: The government said deliberations of ministers were exempted from the Right to Information law.
- Narendra Modi has been trying to create two Indias, says Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan: The Congress scion promised a ‘surgical strike’ on poverty with his party’s minimum income scheme.
- Original plaintiff Nirmohi Akhara seeks changes in mediation process in Ayodhya dispute: The Akhara expressed unhappiness over mediation discussions that took place on March 13 by the Supreme Court-appointed panel.
- SC says CBI has made ‘very very serious’ revelations in its status report on Saradha scam: The bench asked the agency to file an application within 10 days seeking appropriate relief against former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
- Supreme Court refuses to direct EC to allot pressure cooker symbol to TTV Dhinakaran’s outfit: However, the court asked the poll panel to allot any one common or free symbol to the outfit’s candidates, who will be considered Independents if they win.
- After Air India, GoAir withdraws boarding passes with Modi’s photo because of poll code violation: The airline said its Srinagar team had inadvertently used paper from an unutilised stock from the Vibrant Gujarat summit held in January.
- NASA cancels all-female spacewalk, cites lack of well-fitting spacesuits: Astronauts Christina Koch and Anne McClain were scheduled to walk outside the International Space Station on March 29, but now only Koch will go ahead with it.