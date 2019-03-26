A look at the headlines right now:

Murli Manohar Joshi dropped on Kanpur seat in BJP’s new list of candidates,Maneka and Varun Gandhi’s seats swapped: The party named Jaya Prada as its candidate from Rampur in its 10th list.

Shatrughan Sinha will join Congress on Thursday, claims party leader: Earlier in the day, the BJP MP claimed Rahul Gandhi’s promise of an income support scheme had rattled his party’s leaders. BJP fields Tejasvi Surya, a 28-year-old lawyer, from key Bangalore South seat that was held by Ananth Kumar: Former Union minister Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini was reportedly in the running for the seat. Centre declines RTI query asking for details of Shaktikanta Das’ appointment as RBI governor: The government said deliberations of ministers were exempted from the Right to Information law. Narendra Modi has been trying to create two Indias, says Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan: The Congress scion promised a ‘surgical strike’ on poverty with his party’s minimum income scheme. Original plaintiff Nirmohi Akhara seeks changes in mediation process in Ayodhya dispute: The Akhara expressed unhappiness over mediation discussions that took place on March 13 by the Supreme Court-appointed panel. SC says CBI has made ‘very very serious’ revelations in its status report on Saradha scam: The bench asked the agency to file an application within 10 days seeking appropriate relief against former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

Supreme Court refuses to direct EC to allot pressure cooker symbol to TTV Dhinakaran’s outfit: However, the court asked the poll panel to allot any one common or free symbol to the outfit’s candidates, who will be considered Independents if they win. After Air India, GoAir withdraws boarding passes with Modi’s photo because of poll code violation: The airline said its Srinagar team had inadvertently used paper from an unutilised stock from the Vibrant Gujarat summit held in January. NASA cancels all-female spacewalk, cites lack of well-fitting spacesuits: Astronauts Christina Koch and Anne McClain were scheduled to walk outside the International Space Station on March 29, but now only Koch will go ahead with it.