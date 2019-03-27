The big news: EC orders a panel to examine PM Modi’s Mission Shakti speech, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: China urged peace in outer space, and the poll body told the Supreme Court that electoral bonds will affect transparency of political funding.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission says it has appointed panel to examine if PM Modi’s announcement of anti-satellite missile launch violated Model Code of Conduct: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Modi’s announcement of Mission Shakti a violation of the code but Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Opposition’s criticism was ‘clerical objections’.
- China urges peace in outer space after India shoots down live satellite, Pakistan invokes Don Quixote in its response: Pakistan, without naming India, said every country has the responsibility to avoid militarisation of space.
- Electoral bonds will have repercussions on transparency of political funding, EC tells Supreme Court: The poll body also said that the amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, will lead to ‘unchecked foreign funding’ of parties.
- CBI requests Delhi High Court for more time to investigate bribery case against Rakesh Asthana: However, Justice Mukta Gupta admonished the agency for not handing over a copy of the plea for extension to the counsel for the former CBI special director.
- Mayawati endorses BJP’s claim that Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme is a ‘bluff’: However, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief added that the BJP and Congress are ‘birds of the same feather’ in ‘betraying the poor, labourers, farmers and others’.
- Actor Urmila Matondkar joins Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls: She said that freedom of expression is very important in a democracy, especially to an artist like her.
- Nawaz Sharif walks out of jail after Pakistan court grants him bail for six weeks on medical grounds: The court asked the former prime minister to surrender voluntarily, failing which he will be arrested.
- Militants kill civilian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, say police: The police have identified the deceased as 24-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Dar, a resident of Bemnipora.
- Tax officials recover Rs 55 crore after auctioning paintings seized from Nirav Modi’s home: An untitled masterpiece by artist VS Gaitonde fetched Rs 25.24 crore, while a work by Raja Ravi Varma sold for Rs 16.1 crore.
- CBI denies tapping phones of its former special director and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval: The agency was responding to a petition in the Delhi High Court that sought an investigation into the alleged illegal phone tapping.