Election watch: Rahul Gandhi to release Congress’ poll manifesto today
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Congress will on Tuesday release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and all top party leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, will release the document at party headquarters in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for his statement that Jammu and Kashmir should have a separate prime minister, and asked the Congress and grand Opposition alliance to clarify their stance.
Live updates
12.05 pm: All the work done in Odisha is not because of Modi, the PM says. “Modi is just a ‘Sewak’ [servant]. All this work has been done by the votes of the people,” he adds.
12 pm: Addressing a public meeting in Odisha’s Kalahandi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has worked diligently in the last five years without taking a single leave to bring transformation to the country. “It was possible because people supported me. The credit for the transformation in the country goes to the people of the country,” Modi says.
The prime minister says 70 years after Independence, 3,000 villages got electricity for the first time in India. “In the last five years, 8 lakh poor families have been given houses in Odisha. More than 24 lakh free electricity connections have been given,” he adds.
11.36 am: Bhalchandra Mungekar, a member of Congress’ manifesto committee, says the party has included an investigation into Rafale jet deal in their manifesto, ANI reports.
11.33 am: Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan has said that his description of Congress President Rahul Gandhi as “Amul Baby” was still relevant as he fails to understand political situations. Achuthanandan had coined the term for Gandhi in 2011.
11.25 am: Mumbai district election officer has issued a notice to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct over his comments against Communist Party of India’s Begusarai candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, Mumbai Mirror reports. In the Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday, Raut had said that the BJP should ensure that Kumar should be defeated in the elections even at the cost of tampering with the EVMs.
10.45 am: The Supreme Court denies urgent hearing of plea by Congress’ Hardik Patel against his conviction in a rioting case, reports News18. Patel has not been allowed to contest the elections due to his conviction.
Read more here: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of Hardik Patel’s plea in 2015 rioting case
10.32 am: Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court justifying the money spent in installing statues of herself and elephants – her party’s symbol – in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Lucknow. It was the will of the people, Mayawati says, according to ANI.
In February, the Supreme Court had observed that prima facie it seemed that Mayawati needed to pay back the money that was spent on the installations. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, however, said this was a tentative view and that the matter will be taken up for final hearing on April 2.
Read more here: In Supreme Court, Mayawati justifies expenses incurred in building statues
10.28 am: Rahul Gandhi calls for a meeting to discuss the alliance matter in Delhi at 10:30 am on Tuesday, reports say. Congress Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dixit will be present at the meeting.
10.25 am: Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Maulana Jameel joins the Congress. The politician says he left Bahujan Samaj Party as he felt only the Congress could defeat the BJP in the elections, News18 reports. Jameel was elected on a BSP ticket from Meerapur assembly constituency in 2012.
9.48 am: BJP leader KS Eshwarappa says in Karnataka’s Koppal town that the party does not give tickets to Muslims because the community does not believe in the party, ANI reports. “Believe us and we’ll give you tickets and other things,” he adds. Eshwarappa tells members of Kuruba and minority communities that the Congress is merely using them as a vote bank.
9.43 am: Former NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Arvind Panagariya says Congress’ Nyuntam Aay Yojana will involve an expenditure of Rs 3.6 lakh crore, which is 13% of the Centre’s total budget, ANI reports. “No one has given details as to how Rs 3.6 lakh crore will be arranged for the scheme,” he says. “It’s more than our defence budget. Fiscal situation is always tight, it’s almost impossible to take out 13% of the budget.”
9.20 am: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will address a public rally at Baramunda Ground in Bhubaneswar later on Tuesday, ANI reports.
8.50 am: The Congress has said that its candidate for the Jaipur Rural constituency will be Olympian discus thrower Krishna Poonia, PTI reports. Poonia is the MLA from the Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan. She will contest against Union minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore, who is the Jaipur Rural MP.
8.47 am: Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has said that the Opposition has to convince people that it can provide a stable government, The Hindu reports. In an interview with The Hindu, Deve Gowda has said the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine in Karnataka will raise issues of unemployment, rural distress, destabilising constitutional institutions, misuse of offices.
8.45 am: Rahul Gandhi has said that the “No 1 job” is to defeat Modi, PTI reports. He has added that a post poll alliance of Opposition parties is definitely possible, as these parties are united in defeating the BJP in national interest.
8.42 am: Just one Bahujan Samaj Party candidate has filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat so far, The Indian Express reports. Tribhovandas Vaghela has filed his nomination from the Ahmedabad (West) constituency on Monday.
The Bahujan Samaj Party, which has said it will contest all 26 seats in the state, is yet to declare its list of candidates. The deadline for filing nominations is April 4.
8.35 am: The Congress will release its manifesto for the 2019 General Elections on Tuesday, PTI reports. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has said that the manifesto will reflect the people’s voice and not just one man’s view, in a clear reference to Modi.
8.30 am: The Congress has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise for hurting the sentiments of the people of Wayanad, ANI reports. Modi has claimed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was contesting from the constituency because the party is scared of the majority seats.
“Without understanding the cultural legacy and demography of Wayanad, the prime minister was making a communal and divisive statement,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says. He adds that Modi’s remarks not only hurt the people of Wayanad but insulted the freedom movement, as a Hindu king, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, had fought the British from there in the 18th century.
8.27 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- Over 200 Indian writers have issued an appeal to Indians to vote out hate politics in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and vote for a “diverse and equal India”.
- The Election Commission sought a report after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath called the Indian Army “Modiji ki Sena” or the army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally. Adityanath has been criticised by both Opposition leaders and defence personnel for what he said.
- The BJP announced that Thushar Vellappally of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena will be the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate from Wayanad constituency in Kerala. Vellapally is up against Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
- Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tej Pratap Yadav launched the ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’ amid reports of a rift in the party.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for his statement that Jammu and Kashmir should have a separate prime minister, and asked the Congress and grand Opposition alliance to clarify their stance. Modi, meanwhile, claimed the Congress branded peace-loving Hindus as terrorists, and Amit Shah alleged that the Opposition party was trying to defame Hindus by linking them with terrorism.
- The Aam Aadmi Party complained to the EC against a new 24-hour television channel, NaMo TV, which covers Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaigns live. The High Courts of Delhi and Bombay, meanwhile, dismissed separate petitions that sought a stay on the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is expected to release on April 5.
- Newly-inducted Congress leader Hardik Patel moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the Gujarat High Court’s refusal to stay his conviction in a 2015 rioting case.