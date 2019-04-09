Election watch: BJP manifesto is short-sighted and arrogant, says Rahul Gandhi
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto, calling it short-sighted and arrogant. He said the BJP’s poll document was “created in a closed room”.
The Income Tax department claimed that raids in Madhya Pradesh over the last two days had exposed a racket involving unaccounted cash of Rs 281 crore. The department, in a statement, said a part of the cash was transferred to a “major political party in Delhi”.
Live updates
10.46 am: Union minister Smriti Irani says there is a question mark on Rahul Gandhi’s efficiency. “On one hand there’s an efficient government which has taken resolution to build a New India, on the other there’s a man who stays restricted to making announcements,” she adds.
10.45 am: The Election Commission will meet Revenue Secretary AB Pandey and Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman PC Mody today to discuss the ongoing income tax raids, reports PTI. This comes amid allegations by the Congress that the ruling BJP was using enforcement agencies to target it during the poll season.
10.33 am: The West Bengal government reportedly denies permission to BJP chief Amit Shah to address a rally in Darjeeling on April 10, reports News18. The state government cites security reasons for denying permission. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be holding a rally in the constituency the next day.
10.30 am: A group of former civil servants writes a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, pointing out what they called weak-kneed responses of the Election Commission ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. They allege that the Model Code of Conduct has been violated several times but the poll body has failed to take action.
Former civil servants write to president on Election Commission’s ‘weak-kneed responses’
10.26 am: A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says 29 of the 184 candidates contesting the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections have criminal records. Of these, nine are from the Congress and seven belong to BJP.
10.22 am: Today is the last day for political parties to campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 11. It is also the last day of filing nomination for the fourth phase.
9.43 am: Modi says revoking the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which was promised in the Congress party’s manifesto, would be like sending soldiers to the gallows, reports News18. “The government must have the power to protect its armed forces,” says the prime minister. “Only then will they have the morale to fight. Revoking AFSPA would be like sending our soldiers to the gallows. I won’t let this happen.”
9.39 am: Modi says former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s policies were an obstacle for development in the Kashmir Valley, reports News18. “It needs to be reviewed.”
9.35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the people in Kashmir want a change, including Article 35A and Article 370. “The problem in Kashmir is largely due to the 50-odd political families there,” he tells News18 during an interview. “They have been milking the issue... People of Kashmir want freedom from such political families who have been preying on their emotions for 50 years. The situation in Kashmir is such that people want change, whether it is about Article 35A or 370.”
9.28 am: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Congress President Rahul Gandhi should not give up his Special Protection Group cover is he believes terrorism is not an election issue, reports PTI “Opposition parties cannot feel the pulse of the nation like Prime Minister Narendra Modi can, which is why he managed to give Pakistan a befitting reply after the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks,” she said
9.16 am: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrsekhar Rao says his party’s MPs have always spoken in support of special category status for Andhra Pradesh and continue to support the same stand, reports ANI. He was speaking at Vikarabad on Monday.
9.13 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, while BJP chief Amit Shah will address rallies in Telangana and Maharashtra and take out a road show in Odisha.
9 am: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says the BJP’s manifesto was “created in a closed room”. “The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant,” he says on Twitter.
8.55 am: Over 100 visual artists issued a joint statement appealing to Indians not to re-elect the Bharatiya Janata Party. They said the 2019 polls are a make-or-break election.
8.50 am: The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for an error in the saffron party’s manifesto. Under the section “Women Empowerment”, the BJP manifesto stated: “We have constituted the Women’s Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women, in particular in a time-bound investigation and trail for rape.”
8.45 am: The Income Tax department claimed that the raids conducted in Madhya Pradesh over the past two days exposed a “well-organised” racket involving unaccounted cash of Rs 281 crore.
8.40 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the manifesto is a document for good governance, a manifesto for national security and for prosperity. The Congress called the manifesto a “jumla manifesto” and a “balloon of lies”.
- The Supreme Court ordered that Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail slips of five electronic voting machines in every constituency should be counted instead of just one EVM in the upcoming elections.
- Mamata Banerjee said Narendra Modi should be ousted from politics and his mouth should be sealed with tape.
- The Supreme Court refused to pass an order yet on a plea seeking a stay on the release of a biopic on Narendra Modi as the Central Board of Film Certification is yet to certify the film.
- Facebook detailed its efforts to combat fake news and the spread of misinformation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in India.