Election watch: BJP likely to release its manifesto for Lok Sabha polls today
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls on Monday. Matters of development and national security will be the key matters.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress on Sunday released their campaign slogans for the coming Lok Sabha polls. While the saffron party’s theme focuses on highlighting the government’s achievements in the last five years, the Congress’ promises to give justice to one and all.
Live updates
10.22 am: BSP chief Mayawati’s speech in Deoband on Sunday is now under the Election Commission’s scanner, reports The Indian Express. Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer has sought a factual report from the Saharanpur administration on the speech during which the former chief minister reportedly urged Muslims to not vote for the Congress.
10.18 am: BJP President Amit Shah will meet veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi – who have been denied tickets this Lok Sabha election – before launching the party’s manifesto, reports NDTV.
10.17 am: Congress chief in western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia says the party is open to a post poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. In an interview to The Times of India, he says: “We did reach out but for whatever reasons, it didn’t happen. However, it doesn’t mean it can’t happen in future. Maybe a post-poll alliance. The doors are always open.”
9.58 am: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts against terror and works for the common people. At a campaign rally on Sunday, the JD(U) chief called the Congress manifesto useless. “We have come to seek votes from you on the basis of the work,” he said. “I have done development work in last 13 years and I am seeking wages for it from you.”
9.35 am: The Rashtriya Janata Dal releases its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.
9.25 am: The home minister says he is astounded to learn that the Congress has called for the abolition of sedition law. “No calls for freedom of expression can abridge the offence of trying to break the country,” he tells The Hindu. “Such a freedom of expression is not acceptable to me, and I cannot condone any scrapping of the law that allows for talking about, or conspiring to, breaking the country.”
9.23 am: Rajnath Singh denies politicising matters of national security. “Where have we done that?” he asks. “We have only appreciated the valour of our armed forces, along with the rest of the country, and ask that others do so too.
9.21 am: Rajnath Singh claims the poor have benefited immensely from the central government schemes like Ujjwala, the Aawaas Yojana and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Citing a survey by a Brookings Institute, Singh says the number of people suffering abject poverty has come down from 12.5 crore in 2016 to about 5 crore in 2019.
9.17 am: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says the Congress has no ideology and accuses it of trying to fool the people with its minimum income scheme. In an interview to The Hindu, he says, “This is not a clash of ideologies because I believe that there is only one party with an ideology, and that is the BJP.”
9.15 am: Jaitley says the surgical strikes and the Balakot airstrike are a turning point in India’s history. “The airstrikes and surgical strikes have established that India will now reach the point of origin wherever it is to strike at the root of terror and conduct pre-emptive strikes, if need be,” he says. Jaitley says national security and India’s sovereignty are agendas for this election. “Is national security not a relevant issue?” he asks.
9.11 am: Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley says the Lok Sabha elections are all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Take Modi away and 90% speeches of the Opposition leaders will be over,” he tells The Indian Express in an interview.
8.45 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan trade barbs amid reports that the state police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel entered into an argument during Income Tax raids in the state. Nath alleges that the ruling BJP is misusing state bodies against opponents. Chouhan claims Nath is trying to save the corrupt by stopping the proceedings of the Income Tax Department.
Madhya Pradesh I-T raids: Kamal Nath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan trade barbs over CRPF-state police clash
8.43 am: The Election Commission issues an advisory urging enforcement agencies to be neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory during the election period, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.34 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls today. The party is likely to highlight matter of development and national security.
Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congresslaunched their campaign slogans on Sunday. While the BJP’s song is “Phir se Modi Sarkar Banate Hai”, Congress’ slogan is “Ab Hoga Nyay”.
- The SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh held its first joint campaign rally for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Ajit Singh attacked both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. They said the two parties were not very different from each other.
- The leaders of 21 Opposition parties have filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that a delay of 5.2 days in the declaration of election results due to the counting of 50% VVPAT slips is not a serious one if it maintains the integrity of the process. The Supreme Court is expected to continue hearing the case on Monday.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Cooch Behar in West Bengal, where he called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a “speed breaker” and claimed she was having sleepless nights because of his popularity.
- Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath claimed voting for Congress will strengthen terrorism and Naxalism.
- The Election Commission defended its decision to transfer four West Bengal police officials, and said the move was within its rights.