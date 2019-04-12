The big news: EC bars NaMo TV from airing political content, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC will deliver its order on electoral bonds on Friday, and Congress sought an inquiry into an alleged laser threat to Rahul Gandhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- EC stops NaMo TV from airing political content without certification: The poll body also issued show cause notices to Adityanath and Mayawati for violating model code of conduct.
- Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from, says Centre during hearing on electoral bonds: The Supreme Court said it will deliver a judgement in the case against the use of electoral bonds for political funding on Friday.
- Congress demands inquiry into alleged laser threat to Rahul Gandhi: The party cited the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in its letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
- London police arrest WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after Ecuador ends his asylum: Assange took refuge in Ecuador seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped.
- Stop parties from using armed forces for political gain, urge eight former service chiefs: They were among 156 veterans who told President Ramnath Kovind that this will hurt morale and fighting efficiency.
- First phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections concludes, some clashes and EVM glitches reported: Voting also took place in four states for Assembly elections. In Noida, police denied political links after photographs showed ‘NaMo’ food packets at poll booths. In Andhra Pradesh, a TDP worker was killed in clashes.
- PMO says it doesn’t keep a record of money spent on prime minister’s domestic trips, shows RTI: The prime minister’s official website has details of his foreign visits and expenses incurred on them.
- ‘BJP will remove all infiltrators from the country, except Hindus and Buddhists,’ says Amit Shah: The BJP president claimed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress party were mourning the Army’s action against terrorist hotbeds.
- France denies report that it trained Pakistani officers to fly Rafale aircraft for Qatar: Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler said the claim made by the February 2018 report is ‘fake news’.
- Sudan President Omar al-Bashir forced to quit, military takes over administration: The development occurred on Thursday and followed months of protests against him in the capital of Khartoum.