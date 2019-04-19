The big news: Pragya Thakur apologises for her remarks about Hemant Karkare, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress’ Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Shiv Sena, and the Election Commission issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi over NYAY poster in Amethi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pragya Singh Thakur withdraws statement on Hemant Karkare, says she does not want to make enemies happy: Thakur had earlier in the day claimed that the Maharashtra ATS chief died in the 26/11 attacks after she cursed him, a statement criticised by the Opposition, the IPS Association and social activist Agnivesh.
- Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena after resigning from Congress: In a letter to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Chaturvedi cited misbehaviour by party members and felt that her services were not valued.
- Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ banners in Amethi: The poll body said the posters had been put up without permission.
- EC announces bye-polls to Agra North, Darjeeling Assembly constituencies on May 19: Agra North BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg died due to cardiac arrest on April 10. Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on a TMC ticket.
- ‘We gave money to not only burial grounds but also cremation ghats,’ Adityanath says in Sambhal: This was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s first rally after the campaign ban imposed on him by the Election Commission came to an end.
- MHA denies reports that it ordered inquiry against journalists opposing Citizenship Bill: The Ministry of Home Affairs said it was a ‘mischievous interpretation of facts’.
- Vijay Mallya claims SBI is wasting taxpayers’ money on legal fees on pursuing case against him in UK: The fugitive liquor baron said the sale of his remaining assets in Britain will not cover the legal fees.
- Actor Rajinikanth says he is ready to contest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: When asked about his political entry, the actor-turned-politician said he will contest whenever Assembly elections are held.
- ‘This is the end of my presidency’, Donald Trump had said inquiry on Russian meddling was ‘terrible’: The US president made the statement after hearing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had been appointed to investigate meddling in the 2016 election.
- NDA and UPA will not form government, says Mamata Banerjee: The Trinamool Congress chief said West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh will play a critical role in making the next government.