A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Pragya Singh Thakur withdraws statement on Hemant Karkare, says she does not want to make enemies happy: Thakur had earlier in the day claimed that the Maharashtra ATS chief died in the 26/11 attacks after she cursed him, a statement criticised by the Opposition, the IPS Association and social activist Agnivesh.
  2. Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena after resigning from Congress: In a letter to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Chaturvedi cited misbehaviour by party members and felt that her services were not valued.  
  3. Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ banners in Amethi: The poll body said the posters had been put up without permission.  
  4. EC announces bye-polls to Agra North, Darjeeling Assembly constituencies on May 19: Agra North BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg died due to cardiac arrest on April 10. Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on a TMC ticket.  
  5. ‘We gave money to not only burial grounds but also cremation ghats,’ Adityanath says in Sambhal: This was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s first rally after the campaign ban imposed on him by the Election Commission came to an end.  
  6. MHA denies reports that it ordered inquiry against journalists opposing Citizenship BillThe Ministry of Home Affairs said it was a ‘mischievous interpretation of facts’.  
  7. Vijay Mallya claims SBI is wasting taxpayers’ money on legal fees on pursuing case against him in UK: The fugitive liquor baron said the sale of his remaining assets in Britain will not cover the legal fees.  
  8. Actor Rajinikanth says he is ready to contest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: When asked about his political entry, the actor-turned-politician said he will contest whenever Assembly elections are held.  
  9. ‘This is the end of my presidency’, Donald Trump had said inquiry on Russian meddling was ‘terrible’: The US president made the statement after hearing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had been appointed to investigate meddling in the 2016 election.  
  10. NDA and UPA will not form government, says Mamata Banerjee: The Trinamool Congress chief said West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh will play a critical role in making the next government.  