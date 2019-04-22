A look at the headlines right now:

Three Indians among 207 killed in Sri Lanka serial blasts, seven suspects arrested: Most the attacks were carried out by suicide bombers, said Sri Lankan Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene. ‘Time to stand with judiciary,’ says Arun Jaitley after sexual harassment allegations against CJI: Activist Agnivesh said the CJI must keep hearing cases listed before him, while women lawyers said Ranjan Gogoi should not hold office until inquiry is over. Narendra Modi claims his warning forced Islamabad to send back captured IAF pilot: Mayawati, meanwhile, claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh were ready to vote out Narendra Modi.

Pragya Thakur claims she did not make defamatory statements against 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare: The BJP candidate from Bhopal said the media had presented her remarks in a negative light.

Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer recommends re-polling in 10 booths: Of these, eight are in Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency and one each in Cuddalore and Tiruvallur parliamentary seats. Pakistan denounces India’s decision to suspend LoC trade, calls for dialogue: Islamabad said New Delhi’s decision ‘is based on groundless accusations’ that the route is being misused by Pakistan-based entities. Kamal Nath says Congress will need help from allies to form government: The Congress leader told PTI that the recent Income-Tax Department searches at premises purportedly linked to his associates were politically motivated. French police detain 227 Yellow Vest protestors in Paris, fire tear gas shells and stun grenades: The protestors were out in big numbers on the streets of Paris to voice their dissent against Emmanuel Macron’s government. Mamata Banerjee accuses EC observers in West Bengal of helping BJP: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in the state. Akhilesh Yadav meets bus accident survivors, says voters will give BJP ‘a befitting reply’: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister criticised the Adityanath government for failing to ensure the safety of consumers.