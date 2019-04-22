The big news: Over 200 people, including 5 Indians, killed in Sri Lanka, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Jaitley backed CJI Ranjan Gogoi amid sexual harassment allegations, and Modi took credit for Pakistan releasing IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three Indians among 207 killed in Sri Lanka serial blasts, seven suspects arrested: Most the attacks were carried out by suicide bombers, said Sri Lankan Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene.
- ‘Time to stand with judiciary,’ says Arun Jaitley after sexual harassment allegations against CJI: Activist Agnivesh said the CJI must keep hearing cases listed before him, while women lawyers said Ranjan Gogoi should not hold office until inquiry is over.
- Narendra Modi claims his warning forced Islamabad to send back captured IAF pilot: Mayawati, meanwhile, claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh were ready to vote out Narendra Modi.
- Pragya Thakur claims she did not make defamatory statements against 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare: The BJP candidate from Bhopal said the media had presented her remarks in a negative light.
- Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer recommends re-polling in 10 booths: Of these, eight are in Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency and one each in Cuddalore and Tiruvallur parliamentary seats.
- Pakistan denounces India’s decision to suspend LoC trade, calls for dialogue: Islamabad said New Delhi’s decision ‘is based on groundless accusations’ that the route is being misused by Pakistan-based entities.
- Kamal Nath says Congress will need help from allies to form government: The Congress leader told PTI that the recent Income-Tax Department searches at premises purportedly linked to his associates were politically motivated.
- French police detain 227 Yellow Vest protestors in Paris, fire tear gas shells and stun grenades: The protestors were out in big numbers on the streets of Paris to voice their dissent against Emmanuel Macron’s government.
- Mamata Banerjee accuses EC observers in West Bengal of helping BJP: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in the state.
- Akhilesh Yadav meets bus accident survivors, says voters will give BJP ‘a befitting reply’: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister criticised the Adityanath government for failing to ensure the safety of consumers.