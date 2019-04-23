The big news: Voting for 117 Lok Sabha constituencies concludes in Phase 3, and 9 other top stories
Other stories: Islamic State reportedly claimed responsibility for the Sri Lankan blasts, and SC issued notice to Rahul Gandhi on a contempt petition.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Third phase of voting concludes with an overall estimated turnout of 65.26%: A man was killed in clashes between Congress and Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee claimed central security forces were asking voters to support BJP. In Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, voters complained about faulty EVMs.
- Sri Lanka defence minister says probe shows attacks were retaliation for Christchurch shootings: Ruwan Wijewardene also said that the toll in the blasts in Sri Lanka had risen to 321. Of this, 10 people are Indians. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.
- Supreme Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi on contempt plea regarding ‘Chowkidar’ remark: Meanwhile, a special court for MPs will hear a plea against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘seditious remarks’ about Modi.
- SC asks lawyer who alleged a conspiracy to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi to appear on Wednesday: The case was heard by a new bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Rohinton Fali Nariman and Deepak Gupta.
- Congress appeals to Election Commission to bar Narendra Modi from campaigning for 48 to 72 hours: It also claimed that PM Modi has asked oil firms not to increase fuel prices until counting day. A doctors’ group, meanwhile, demanded that Modi be debarred from contesting polls for remark on nuclear weapons
- SC orders Gujarat government to give Bilkis Bano Rs 50 lakh as compensation: The Supreme Court also directed the state to provide Bano a job and accommodation at the place of her choice.
- ‘Mamata Banerjee, Congress would have bought PM post if it was up for auction,’ says Modi in Bengal: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said politicians who sought proof of IAF strikes should be tied to rockets and sent to Balakot. ‘Is PM running the nation or playing PUBG,’ asked Owaisi as he takes a jibe at BJP for ‘Modi’s Air Force’ remark.
- Myanmar’s top court rejects appeals of Reuters reporters jailed for reporting on Rohingya killings: Reuters’ chief counsel Gail Gove said there was no proof that the reporters had leaked official secrets.
- Madras High Court orders authorities to register a marriage between a man and a transwoman: The court said state authorities cannot question the self-determination of gender identity by the transwoman.
- Saudi Arabia executes 37 citizens for being allegedly involved in terror-related crimes: The executions were conducted in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina and Asir.