A look at the headlines right now:

NIA questioning three suspects with links to Indians who have joined Islamic State in Kerala: Two of them are from Kasargod district while one is from Palakkad.

Trinamool will request EC to look into Narendra Modi’s poll expenditure, says Mamata Banerjee: Congress’ Chidambaram also accused the EC of not looking into PM Modi’s ‘unprecedented rally expenses’. The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of using ‘non-Indian wrestler’ Khali to misguide voters and sought the EC’s intervention. Opposition parties had complained to the EC that the BJP’s name was displayed under its symbol on electronic voting machines during a mock drill in West Bengal’s Barrackpore constituency. Cyclone Fani may intensify into severe cyclonic storm by Monday afternoon, says Met department: Coastal Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall from May 3.

Sharad Pawar says Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Mayawati top contenders for PM’s post: The Nationalist Congress Party chief said Congress President Rahul Gandhi had himself said he was not in the race to be prime minister.

Priyanka Gandhi says Congress chose not to field her in Varanasi: Congress leader Sam Pitroda had on Friday claimed that it was Priyanka Gandhi’s decision not to contest the polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CBI registers two FIRs against eight accused in Pollachi sexual abuse case: The eight accused named in the FIRs are Sabarirajan, Thirunavukarasu, Satheesh, Vasanthakumar, Senthil, Babu, Mani and Vasanthakumar.

AAP leader Atishi criticises BJP rival Gautam Gambhir for saying she has no vision for East Delhi: She asked the former cricketer what he had done for the constituency to deserve the saffron party’s ticket.

More than 270 election workers have died of fatigue-related illnesses in Indonesia, says poll body: The election commission employed about seven million people to count and monitor the world’s biggest single-day elections on April 17.

Had Pragya Thakur cursed Masood Azhar, we would not have needed surgical strikes, says Digvijaya Singh: The Congress leader was referring to Thakur’s comment that her curse led to the death of former Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare in the 2008 Mumbai blasts. Hemant Karkare’s daughter, meanwhile, said she won’t dignify Pragya Thakur’s remarks.

Air India’s five-hour server shutdown delays 137 flights on Sunday: Air India reported the breakdown in its SITA server on Saturday.

