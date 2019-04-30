A look at the headlines right now:

SC gives Rahul Gandhi time till May 6 to file fresh affidavit on ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark: The Congress president’s lawyer apologised for Gandhi’s remarks on the Rafale deal case, but the court said this was not mentioned in the present affidavit. Deadlock over blacklisting Masood Azhar will be ‘properly resolved’, says China: Beijing, which has has repeatedly blocked attempts by the UNSC to designate Azhar as a global terrorist, said it has made positive progress on the matter. Supreme Court asks Centre to file counter affidavit against review petitions in Rafale case by May 6: The court also asked the government to file its response to the petitioners by May 4. MHA issues notice to Rahul Gandhi on complaint about citizenship, Congress calls it ‘fake narrative’: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had raised a complaint with the ministry, citing the documents of a company that mentioned Gandhi’s nationality as British. SC issues notice to EC on Congress’ plea accusing poll panel of inaction against Modi, Amit Shah: All India Mahila Congress president and parliamentarian Sushmita Dev had moved the petition seeking expeditious action against the poll panel. Opposition cannot form the strong government India needs to become a superpower, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister claimed that after four phases of elections it is unclear if the next Lok Sabha will have a leader of the Opposition. ‘Burning files won’t save you,’ Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi after fire at Shastri Bhawan in Delhi: The building houses the ministries of law, information and broadcasting, corporate affairs, chemicals and petrochemicals, and human resource development. Madras HC says L-G Kiran Bedi can’t interfere in affairs of Puducherry government: The Madurai bench said Bedi does not have the power to interfere in daily functioning of the government or the powers of the chief minister. Businessman Ness Wadia held on drug charge in Japan, gets suspended sentence, reports Financial Times: Officials found about 25 grams of cannabis resin in a pocket of his trousers, the paper reported. Religious leader Asaram’s son Narayan Sai sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case: In 2013, a woman had accused Sai of sexually assaulting her repeatedly during her time at Asaram’s ashram in Surat between 2002 and 2005.