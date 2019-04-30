The big news: Rahul Gandhi agrees to apologise to SC for ‘chowkidar’ remark, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: China said deadlock over ban on Masood Azhar will be resolved, and the Supreme Court asked Centre to respond within five days in Rafale case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC gives Rahul Gandhi time till May 6 to file fresh affidavit on ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark: The Congress president’s lawyer apologised for Gandhi’s remarks on the Rafale deal case, but the court said this was not mentioned in the present affidavit.
- Deadlock over blacklisting Masood Azhar will be ‘properly resolved’, says China: Beijing, which has has repeatedly blocked attempts by the UNSC to designate Azhar as a global terrorist, said it has made positive progress on the matter.
- Supreme Court asks Centre to file counter affidavit against review petitions in Rafale case by May 6: The court also asked the government to file its response to the petitioners by May 4.
- MHA issues notice to Rahul Gandhi on complaint about citizenship, Congress calls it ‘fake narrative’: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had raised a complaint with the ministry, citing the documents of a company that mentioned Gandhi’s nationality as British.
- SC issues notice to EC on Congress’ plea accusing poll panel of inaction against Modi, Amit Shah: All India Mahila Congress president and parliamentarian Sushmita Dev had moved the petition seeking expeditious action against the poll panel.
- Opposition cannot form the strong government India needs to become a superpower, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister claimed that after four phases of elections it is unclear if the next Lok Sabha will have a leader of the Opposition.
- ‘Burning files won’t save you,’ Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi after fire at Shastri Bhawan in Delhi: The building houses the ministries of law, information and broadcasting, corporate affairs, chemicals and petrochemicals, and human resource development.
- Madras HC says L-G Kiran Bedi can’t interfere in affairs of Puducherry government: The Madurai bench said Bedi does not have the power to interfere in daily functioning of the government or the powers of the chief minister.
- Businessman Ness Wadia held on drug charge in Japan, gets suspended sentence, reports Financial Times: Officials found about 25 grams of cannabis resin in a pocket of his trousers, the paper reported.
- Religious leader Asaram’s son Narayan Sai sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case: In 2013, a woman had accused Sai of sexually assaulting her repeatedly during her time at Asaram’s ashram in Surat between 2002 and 2005.