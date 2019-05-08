The big news: Modi claims ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi used a warship for a holiday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi apologised to SC for his ‘chowkidar’ remark, and the SC asked Congress to file a new plea against Modi, Shah’s poll code breaches.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi says former PM Rajiv Gandhi used a naval ship to take his in-laws for a holiday: Modi listed out abuses that the Congress has allegedly used against him, and also claimed that the Congress and its allies have already given up the fight.
- Rahul Gandhi apologises to SC in new affidavit for Chowkidar remark, says attribution unintentional: The BJP claimed that Gandhi’s apology showed the ‘political bankruptcy’ of Congress.
- SC asks Congress petitioner to file fresh plea against EC clearing Modi, Shah for alleged model code breach: The top court refused to pass an order on Sushmita Dev’s plea alleging inaction by the Election Commission.
- Mamata Banerjee compares her campaign against BJP to 1942 Quit India movement: Mayawati said the Opposition alliance’s prospects are improving daily and that Modi’s “achche din” or good days were over. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra told Modi to talk about poverty and jobs instead of him at election rallies, while Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed Narendra Modi was a ‘modern-day avatar of Aurangzeb’.
- Bar Council claims there is ‘something fishy’ in complaint against CJI, asks members to ‘drop episode’: Lawyers condemned the detention of women protesting against SC panel’s decision to clear CJI. Protestors were briefly detained again on Wednesday for demonstrating against the inquiry panel’s decision. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, meanwhile, alleged that she was being penalised for speaking up in the CJI sexual harassment case.
- Supreme Court seeks EC response to ex-BSF jawan’s plea against rejection of his election nomination: The Samajwadi Party had fielded Tej Bahadur Yadav to contest against sitting MP Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the seat.
- Inquiry finds prima facie merit in Leh Press Club’s bribery allegation against BJP, says report: The Leh deputy commissioner said the charges amounted to a criminal offence.
- Supreme Court refuses to extend July 31 deadline to finalise National Register of Citizens in Assam: The top court told the Assam coordinator of the exercise to approach the registrar if urgent hearing is needed when the court is in recess for summer.
- Two arrested for allegedly forcing Dalit man to eat excreta, say reports: Police are searching for a third person involved in the incident which took place on April 28.
- Tripura man booked for spreading rumours about Biplab Deb alleges BJP workers set his house on fire: Anupam Paul also alleged that ‘BJP hooligans’ abducted his mother and brother on April 29. The saffron party, however, denied the accusations.