Election watch: EC orders re-polling at 168 booths in Tripura West constituency
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in two more phases on May 12 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Election Commission ordered a re-polling at 168 polling stations in Tripura West constituency on May 12. The poll panel declared the elections held on April 11 void.
Union minister Arun Jaitley called the Congress a “cry baby” and said the Model Code of Conduct cannot encroach upon the Right to Free Speech.
Live updates
10.02 am: Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally in Azamgarh.
10.01 am: Priyanka Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Pratapgarh before heading for her roadshow in Delhi.
9.51 am: Union minister Sushma Swaraj warns West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against using acrimonious words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Swaraj reminds Banerjee that as the chief minister of a state she will need to talk to Modi for administrative purposes in the near future.
‘You crossed all limits today’: Sushma Swaraj warns Mamata Banerjee against criticism of PM Modi
9.46 am: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls Narendra Modi the modern incarnation of Aurangzeb, reports ANI.
9.42 am: Modi says the Opposition’s frustration and disappointment is rising and becoming clearer with every phase of voting. “One close leader of ‘the family’ dismissed any chance of Congress getting a majority,” he says. “Congress is a party that claims it will win even when it knows it will lose its deposit. So when a big leader of the party says this, it means Congress will end up in a bad situation in elections.”
9.41 am: “I don’t understand why Congress is so agitated over the remark,” says Modi. “When the Congress president abuses the sitting PM or makes fun of the poverty of the PM’s family, this very ‘ecosystem’ of Congress applauds the remark. But if I say something about his [Rahul Gandhi’s] father which is a stated fact, Congress leaders lose their cool.”
9.35 am: In an interview to Navbharat Times, Narendra Modi says he only stated a fact when he called late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi “Bhrastachari No. 1”.
9.27 am: Leh district election officer has sought an FIR to be filed against state BJP leaders for allegedly offering bribes to media persons, reports The Indian Express. This comes after a fact-finding panel, looking into complaints that BJP leaders offered bribe to media persons in Leh, has found prima facie merit in the allegations. “On Tuesday, we approached the district court through police, seeking directions for registration of an FIR in the matter,” says Leh District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa. “However, the court has not issued any order in the matter so far.”
9.22 am: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu says Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be known for two schemes. “One is the pakoda scheme for youngsters, the other is the bhagoda [runaway] scheme,” he tells NDTV. Sidhu says Modi was not the prime minister but publicity minister. “He had spent 6000 crore on his own publicity,” he claims.
9.21 am: The convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was attacked in East Midnapore district on Tuesday evening, reports Hindustan Times. The BJP leaders, who were unhurt, accuse Trinamool Congress supporters of attacking them.
9.10 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu says he is not aspiring to become the next prime minister, reports Hindustan Times. “In 1995-’96, I got an opportunity twice to be prime minister, during Deve Gowda’s selection and IK Gujral’s selection,” says Naidu. “The job was first offered to me and then they asked Deve Gowda ji.”
8.55 am: Union minister Arun Jaitley called the Congress a “cry baby”, claiming that political parties have been complaining of violations of the Model Code of Conduct by opponents excessively.
Arun Jaitley calls Congress a ‘cry baby’, says poll code cannot dilute right to free speech
8.50 am: The Election Commission of India ordered re-polling at 168 polling stations in Tripura West parliamentary constituency on May 12 from 7 am to 5 pm. The polls in the constituency were held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.
Election Commission orders re-polling at 168 polling booths in Tripura West constituency on May 12
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Narendra Modi needed a “slap of democracy” for alleging that her government was made of extortionists. Meanwhile, Amit Shah asked Banerjee: ‘Will we chant Jai Shri Ram in Pakistan, if not in India?’ He also hit out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s remark likening the prime minister to Duryodhana, a character in the Mahabharata.
- The Supreme Court rejected Opposition’s review plea seeking to validate 50% of votes. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu said the EC has assured the Opposition that it will examine discrepancies in the VVPAT system.
- Modi and Shah’s hate speeches promote enmity, Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleged in the Supreme Court. The court will hear the MP’s petition challenging the EC’s clean chits to the prime minister and BJP chief on Wednesday.
- The Election Commission, meanwhile, issued a showcause notice to Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia for a tweet about AAP candidate Atishi Marlena’s caste.
- The Election Commission said that allegations of booth capturing in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency were baseless. The poll commission was responding to Union minister Smriti Irani’s accusation that Congress workers had captured booths.