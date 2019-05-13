Election watch: Polling agent in Faridabad held for allegedly trying to influence voters at booth
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
Six of the seven phases of India’s General Elections have concluded, with the last scheduled on May 19, and the results due on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
A polling agent in Faridabad was arrested for allegedly trying to influence voters at a booth, the Election Commission said.
The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections took place in 59 constituencies on Sunday. The total estimated voter turnout was 64.28%, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission. Violent incidents were once again reported from West Bengal.
The Election Commission on Sunday said it found no violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the NITI Aayog in sharing information with the Prime Minister’s Office.
Live updates
9.51 am: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa says a polling agent was arrested after a video showed the person trying to influence voters at a polling booth in Faridabad. The district election office, Faridabad, says polling was not compromised at the booth, reports The Indian Express. Faridabad went to polls on May 12.
“DEO Faridabad reported that the observer, Sanjay Kumar investigated the entire matter,” Lavasa says on Twitter. “Report of the observer will be examined by ECI.”
9.44 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will address rallies in Punjab on Monday, reports News18. Punjab will vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.
9.41 am: BJP chief Amit Shah reportedly denied permission to land his helicopter and hold a rally in Jadavpur, West Bengal, reports ANI.
9.38 am: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma says the party may file an application in Supreme Court on Monday regarding the arrest of BJP youth wing worker, Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for allegedly sharing a photoshopped image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media. “If this continues, freedom of speech will not be left,” Sarma said, according to ANI. “BJP strongly condemns it.”
9.35 am: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin in Chennai on Monday, reports ANI.
Rao has been pushing for a a non-Congress, non-BJP front at the Centre for some time and had met Stalin last year reportedly to discuss the same. However, the DMK later formed an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Rao met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 7.
9.31 am: The Election Commission ordered the removal of Bankura District Magistrate Uma Shankar following clashes between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in the West Bengal constituency during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, reports NDTV. IAS official Mukta Arya replaced Shankar with immediate effect.
9.28 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, saying she was the only BJP leader who could admonish him, PTI reports. “As the Lok Sabha speaker, tai [as Mahajan is popularly known in the constituency] has carried out her duties in a skilful and controlled way,” Modi said in Indore. “All of you know me as prime minister. But perhaps very few people know that in our party (BJP), if there is anybody who can admonish me, it is tai.”
9.23 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed the the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress were looting public resources, reports PTI.
“The SP, BSP and the Congress have looted the resources of the public,” he said during rallies in Uttar Pradesh. “They never built houses for the poor, but made sure to build their big bungalows using government funds. These parties have never done any work in public interest. They kept the public in dark because thieves do not like full-moon night.”
9.20 am: The Election Commission censured Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Begusarai candidate Giriraj Singh for his remark against the Muslim community during an election rally in Bihar.
“Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them,” Singh had allegedly said on April 25. “My ancestors died at the Simaria ghat and no grave was built for them but you [Muslims] need three hand spans of space.”
9.18 am: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati accused the BJP and Congress of failing to solve the problems facing the nation, PTI reports. “The Congress, which ruled the country for a major period after Independence, could not solve the main problems of poverty and unemployment,” she said. “Besides, it failed to implement the reservation policy to the poor and Dalits in the proper manner which resulted in denial of benefits to these sections.”
Mayawati targeted the the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of using the Dalits “merely as a vote bank”.
9.15 am: Goa BJP chief Vijay Tendulkar said Opposition parties were trying to create a rift in the party by claiming that it did injustice to former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal, who was not given a ticket for the Panaji byepoll, reports PTI.
“No one projected the name of Utpal Parrikar [for Panaji bye-poll],” Tendulkar said. “His name, along with that of [Siddharth] Kunkolienkar, was discussed and then recommended to the BJP central committee, which chose Kunkolienkar.”
9.10 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the BJP government was using central forces to influence voters, PTI reports. “I do not disrespect the central forces,” she said during a rally in South 24 Parganas district. “But they are being instructed to influence the voters. On the pretext of deploying central forces in West Bengal, the BJP is forcefully pushing BJP and RSS activists here. I doubt that some RSS activists in (central forces’) uniform are being pushed into West Bengal.”
9.06 am: Union minister Muktar Abbas Naqvi said the country wants a permanent and decisive prime minister, instead of a contractual one, reports PTI. He criticised the Opposition alliance for having “too many” contenders for the prime minister’s post.
9.02 am: The Election Commission said it found no violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the NITI Aayog in sharing information with the Prime Minister’s Office. On May 1, the Congress had moved the Election Commission against the alleged misuse of state machinery by the Prime Minister’s Office for Narendra Modi’s election campaign.
8.59 am: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hang himself from Vijay Chowk if Congress gets more than 40 seats in the elections.
8 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections took place in 59 constituencies on Sunday. The total estimated voter turnout was 64.28%, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission. Violent incidents were once again reported from West Bengal. Bharati Ghosh, the BJP candidate from Ghatal in West Bengal, alleged that she was attacked by Trinamool Congress workers. She suffered minor injuries.
- The Communist Party of India (Marxist) urged the Election Commission to take action against Narendra Modi for his remarks about the Balakot airstrike. In an interview, Modi had claimed to have given the Indian Air Force the green signal to proceed with airstrikes despite bad weather because “the clouds could actually help our planes escape the radars”.
- BJP chief Amit Shah accused former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of taking no action when “Pakistan beheaded five Indian soldiers” in 2013.
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi told reporters after casting her vote in Delhi that it is “very clear” that the BJP is losing the polls. Gandhi said people were “angry and distressed” with the party.
- BJP candidate from Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha constituency, Guman Singh Damor, claimed that partition would not have occurred had Muhammad Ali Jinnah been appointed the prime minister.
- Narendra Modi asked at a rally in Uttar Pradesh if “his jawan” should seek the Election Commission’s permission to handle terrorists standing with bombs and guns in front of him. He was referring to a gunfight on Sunday morning in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, in which two militants were killed.