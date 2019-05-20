The big news: Kamal Nath accepts BJP’s challenge for floor test in MP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Arun Jaitley claimed voters no longer trusted alliances made up of former rivals, and Chandrababu Naidu met Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kamal Nath says Congress is willing to prove its majority in Madhya Pradesh: The chief minister said his government has no problem with a floor test after the BJP urged the governor to convene a special session of the Assembly.
- Day after exit poll predictions, Arun Jaitley says voters no longer trust ‘coalition of rivals’: Edappadi Palaniswami dismissed exit poll projections and said the AIADMK and its allies will win all seats in TN. Indian markets, meanwhile, closed at record highs after exit polls predicted an NDA sweep.
- Chandrababu Naidu meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: The leaders were expected to discuss a possible alliance. Naidu had met Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders on Saturday. The BSP clarified that its chief Mayawati will not meet any Opposition leader in Delhi on Monday. The Shiv Sena, meanwhile, mocked the Opposition grand alliance and claimed that India ‘cannot afford a government crawling on crutches’ right now.
- MJ Akbar denies he met Priya Ramani in hotel room, cross-examination to continue on July 6: Akbar denied all allegations against him during the cross-examination in the court on Monday.
- Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy suggests law to regulate media, asks if politicians are ‘so easy to be mocked’: The Janata Dal (Secular) leader criticised news channels for what he called ‘belittling of politicians’ in their satire programmes.
- Pragya Thakur takes vow of silence for three days to ‘atone’ for hurting sentiments: Last week, the Bhopal candidate claimed that Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was a ‘deshbhakt’ or patriot.
- Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy sworn in as president of Ukraine: He announced snap parliamentary polls soon after taking charge.
- NCW issues notice to Vivek Oberoi for tweet linking exit polls to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s life: Meanwhile, the actor and Nitin Gadkari launched the new poster of ‘PM Narendra Modi’.
- Amul milk to be costlier by Rs 2 per litre in major markets from Tuesday: The dairy company said the price of cow milk in Gujarat would remain unchanged.
- Swedish prosecutor asks for detention order against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in rape case: The WikiLeaks founder is currently in London, where he was arrested in April after spending seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy.