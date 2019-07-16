Top news: Floods, heavy rain kill over 40 in Bihar and North East
The biggest stories of the day.
Heavy rainfall and floods in Bihar and North East India have claimed over 40 lives in the last few days. At least 24 of the deaths took place in Bihar, 15 in Assam and five in Mizoram.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the plea of 15 rebel legislators of Karnataka’s ruling coalition against the delay by Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in accepting their resignations.
Live updates
Supreme Court asks for status on all child rape cases, expresses concern on delay in investigations
The Supreme Court on Monday sought data on the status of child rape cases from various states after expressing concern on their increasing numbers and the delay in investigations. The top court had itself initiated a public interest litigation after statistics showed that 24,000 cases had been reported in the first half of 2019.
Andhra Pradesh: Woman killed in clash at a public tap amid water shortage
A woman was killed in a clash at a public tap amid water scarcity in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Tatipudi Padma, 38, was in a queue at the tap for long to fill her pot when another woman, Podugu Gunnamma, allegedly tried to get in the queue out of turn, sub-inspector K Venkatesh said. Padma got into an argument with Gunnamma, as a third woman, Teppala Sundaramma, also joined in. The women soon began attacking each other with their pots, the police officer said.
Over 40 killed in floods in Bihar and North East, relief operations under way
Heavy rainfall and floods in Bihar and North East India have claimed over 40 lives in the last few days. Nearly 69.3 lakh residents have been affected due to the deluge and thousands of villages have been marooned.
IMA Jewels scam: Suspended Congress leader Roshan Baig detained at Bengaluru airport
Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig was on Monday detained in connection with the IMA Jewels scam when he was about to board a flight from the Bengaluru airport, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. Baig was detained by the special investigation team looking into the ponzi scam.
Bar Association of India condemns CBI action on Indira Jaising, Anand Grover, calls it unjustified
The Bar Association of India on Monday condemned the searches by the Central Bureau of Investigation at the homes and offices of senior advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover. The association said the CBI’s action was “excessive, disproportionate and unjustified”. The investigating agency had on July 11 conducted the searches in a case related to the alleged violation of rules under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to continue hearing plea of rebel MLAs today
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the plea of 15 rebel legislators of Karnataka’s ruling coalition against the delay by Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in accepting their resignations. Sixteen MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have submitted their resignations since July 1.
Pakistan opens airspace to Indian aircraft for the first time since Balakot strikes: Reports
Pakistan opened its airspace for all civilian traffic early on Tuesday after months of closure for Indian flights. In a notice to airmen issued around 12.41 am Indian time, the Civil Aviation Authority said: “With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (air traffic service) routes”.
Kathua case: Juvenile Justice Board rejects J&K Police Crime branch plea to adjourn trial
The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch on Monday moved a plea before the Juvenile Justice Board seeking that the trial of one of the accused in the gangrape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua last year be adjourned. The police said that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court was yet to decide if the accused was a minor.
Bihar Public Service Commission blacklists teacher for question on the role of governor
The Bihar Public Service Commission on Monday said it has blacklisted a person who set a question for the mains exam asking if the governor was merely a puppet. The bilingual paper used the Hindi word ‘kathputili’, which means puppet. The question in Sunday’s paper on General Knowledge was: “Critically examine the role of the Governor in state politics of India, especially in the context of Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?” Lalji Tandon is the present governor of Bihar.
Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal promises free safety kits to sanitation workers
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will provide free safety kits to all workers engaged in the cleaning of sewers. “We are concerned about the lives of sanitation workers and will give free safety kit to those working in Delhi so that no mishaps happen,” Kejriwal said. According to government data, 88 workers have died while cleaning sewers in 2019 alone. Of these, Delhi recorded the highest number of deaths – 18.