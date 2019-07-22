Top news: Chandrayaan-2 to be launched today, ISRO chief says there will be no glitch this time
Chandrayaan-2, India’s second mission to the Moon, will be launched at 2.43 pm on Monday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The launch was slated for last week, but was called off after a technical problem was detected.
The Karnataka government is scheduled to face a floor test in the Assembly to prove its majority amid a crisis caused by the resignations of 15 legislators from the ruling coalition. Two MLAs have moved the Supreme Court, urging it to direct Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to complete the trust vote before 5 pm.
Live updates
Centre is working on early release of Indians on board British tanker seized by Iran: S Jaishankar
The Centre on Sunday it was working to ensure the early release of 18 Indian crew members of a British tanker that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. “Team MEA is already working on the early release and repatriation of all 18 Indian crew members of Stena Impero,” said Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.
‘I was not elected to clean drains and toilets,’ BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur tells party workers
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday told party workers in the city of Sehore in Madhya Pradesh that she was not elected to “clean drains and toilets”. Thakur, who represents Bhopal in Parliament, is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and is out on bail at present.
‘Kill those who looted Kashmir, not innocents,’ says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday asked militants to kill those who have looted the state instead of targetting innocent people and security personnel. “The boys with guns are unnecessarily killing unarmed people,” Malik said at the inauguration of a tourism festival in Kargil.
Chandrayaan-2 to be launched at 2.43 pm, all eyes on ISRO’s second attempt at sending rover to Moon
India’s second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, will launch at 2.43 pm on Monday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, a week after it was originally scheduled to take off. The mission was called off on July 15 due to a technical problem. The Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, began a 20-hour countdown at 6.43 pm on Sunday.
Two Karnataka MLAs move SC, urge it to direct Speaker to complete floor test before 5 pm on Monday
Two Karnataka MLAs moved the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging it to direct Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to complete floor test in the Assembly before 5 pm on Monday. The legislators – Independent MLA H Nagesh and R Shankar from the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party – claimed that a minority government was being allowed to continue in office.
Full text: Academics and writers condemn FIRs against Assam’s Miya poets and their online harassment
More than 200 people, including academics, research scholars, journalists, writers and film-makers, have criticised the Assam Police for filing first information reports against 10 people, most of them Bengali Muslim poets and activists who are often pejoratively referred to as Miya. Their body of work is known as Miya poetry.
NIA drops terror charges against four arrested for allegedly planning attacks in NCR: Report
The National Investigation Agency has dropped terrorism charges against four men arrested last year for allegedly planning terror attacks in the National Capital Region and attempting to establish an “Islamic State caliphate”. The four were released from prison earlier this month after serving time for six months.