Top news: US in damage control mode after Trump’s Kashmir remarks, says it is a ‘bilateral issue’
The biggest stories of the day.
The US State Department said Kashmir was a “bilateral issue” for India and Pakistan to discuss, but added that it was ready to assist the two countries. The comments came hours after President Donald Trump claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in the dispute. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed Trump’s comments.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Assembly was adjourned around midnight on Monday as Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar set a new deadline on Tuesday for the trust vote. Ramesh Kumar was scheduled to meet 12 rebel Congress MLAs at 11 am.
Live updates
India is facing a ‘silent fiscal crisis’ due to shortfall in tax revenues, says adviser to PM Modi
India is facing a “silent fiscal crisis” due to a shortfall in tax revenues, according to Rathin Roy, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. “At the heart of the crisis is a shortfall in tax revenues.” Roy said on Monday. “It is mainly due to a shortfall in GST revenues (but also personal income tax revenues), compared to the numbers presented in the revised estimates.”
Bangladeshi border personnel allegedly intrude into Meghalaya village to stop road construction
Armed personnel of the Border Guards Bangladesh allegedly intruded into Muktapur village in Meghalaya on Saturday and threatened villagers to stop constructing an internal road.
Imran Khan welcomes Donald Trump’s Kashmir remarks, says dispute cannot be resolved bilaterally
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the Kashmir conflict can never be resolved bilaterally, hours after United States President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate in the dispute. Khan said the United States “could play a big part” in the resolution of the conflict.
Trump’s Kashmir remarks: ‘Has India changed position on third-party involvement?’ asks Opposition
Opposition parties on Monday asked the Centre to clarify if it had changed its position on not involving third parties in the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan. This came hours after United States President Donald Trump claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in the conflict. Trump made the comment while talking to reporters after his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the White House.
Karnataka trust vote: Speaker sets 6 pm deadline for floor test after debate continues till midnight
The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned close to midnight on Monday with Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar setting a new deadline of 6 pm on Tuesday for the trust vote. “I do not want this 11 pm thing again,” Kumar said. “Everyone has health conditions.”
India denies Donald Trump’s claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate in Kashmir dispute
The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday denied United States President Donald Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.
Trump claims Modi asked him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan
United States President Donald Trump on Monday claimed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.
Bihar Deputy CM says 2020 Assembly polls will be contested under Nitish Kumar’s leadership
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said the 2020 state elections will be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He dismissed rumours about tensions in the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (United) alliance before the polls.
Floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam, Bihar, toll rises to 170
The flood toll in Assam and Bihar on Monday rose to 170, while 1.07 crore people were still affected by the deluge, PTI reported. On Monday, one person each died in Dhemaji and Dhubri districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in its daily bulletin. With two more deaths in Muzaffarpur, the toll in Bihar climbed to 104.