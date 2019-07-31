The big news: BJP MLA among 11 booked by CBI in car crash case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s body was recovered in Mangaluru, and doctors’ strike disrupted services in West Bengal and Telangana.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI books MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 10 others in car crash involving Unnao rape complainant: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked Supreme Court authorities why he was not shown a letter sent to him by the complainant, while the Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest.
- Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s body recovered in Mangaluru: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya claimed government agencies can ‘drive anyone to despair’.
- OPDs remain closed in state-run hospitals in West Bengal and Telangana in protest against NMC Bill: Doctors at these hospitals have withdrawn non-essential services for a day in response to the Indian Medical Association’s call.
- In AgustaWestland case, ED makes a U-turn, tells court that key witness presumed dead is alive: The agency’s lawyer said ‘a little birdie’ had told investigators that chartered accountant KK Khosla would be available for questioning in a day or two.
- Azam Khan’s son detained for allegedly obstructing UP Police during raid at university in Rampur: The police claimed that at least 50 boxes containing 2,500 rare and valuable books with stamps were recovered from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.
- Janata Dal (Secular) expels three rebel Karnataka MLAs for ‘anti-party activities’, say reports: The three legislators who have been disqualified with immediate effect are AH Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and KC Narayanagowda.
- Farooq Abdullah questioned by ED in connection with J&K Cricket Association scam: The National Conference president appeared before investigators at the directorate’s office in Chandigarh.
- Amarnath Yatra suspended till August 4, says shrine board spokesperson: The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.
- Zomato says ‘food has no religion’ after customer wants food delivered by a Hindu: The Jabalpur user, who was assigned a Muslim delivery executive, said he did not need the food from a person of that religion in the ‘holy month’ of Shravan.
- India had third-highest number of deaths of people defending their land in 2018, says Report: Twenty-three such deaths took place in India last year – 13 of them in Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite protests.