Top news: Supreme Court defers order on airlifting Unnao rape complainant to Delhi for treatment
The Supreme Court on Friday deferred issuing an order to transfer the injured Unnao rape complainant from Lucknow to a hospital in Delhi. The court ordered that her imprisoned uncle be transferred from the Rae Bareli jail to Delhi’s Tihar jail immediately due to safety concerns.
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his willingness to help India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir dispute “if they wanted”, and repeated that he had spoken to India about the matter. However, soon after, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he had told the United States that any discussions on the Kashmir dispute will only be directly with Pakistan.
Ayodhya: Mediation in land dispute fails, say reports; SC to take up matter today
The mediation panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the Ayodhya land title dispute has failed to resolve the matter, multiple reports said on Friday. The panel had submitted its report to the top court on Thursday in a sealed cover. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will decide on the matter on Friday afternoon.
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the imprisoned uncle of the Unnao rape complainant be transferred from the Rae Bareli jail to Delhi’s Tihar jail immediately due to safety concerns. The top court said it would give an order on Monday on airlifting the injured woman to Delhi for treatment.
Parliament: Opposition calls amendments to Unlawful Activities Prevention Act Bill ‘draconian’
The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment, 2019, has been taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The Bharatiya Janata Party issued a whip to all its MPs to attend the proceedings that come a day after the bill was moved by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy.
Karnataka: Two BJP MLAs urge BS Yediyurappa to drop cases against Hindutva activists
Two Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs in Karnataka have urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to drop cases filed against more than 2,000 Hindutva activists since 2014. While one MLA referred to cases filed against activists protesting against Tipu Jayanti celebrations, the other wrote about the arrests of protestors after communal clashes in Uttara Kannada district in 2017.
Any discussion on Kashmir will ‘only be with Pakistan, and only bilaterally’, India tells US
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he had told the United States that any discussions on the Kashmir dispute will only be directly with Pakistan. His statement came hours after United States President Donald Trump reiterated his offer to help India and Pakistan resolve the decades-old dispute “if they wanted”.
India drops in GDP rankings, now seventh largest economy, shows World Bank data
The United Kingdom and France pushed India down to the seventh position in the list of the largest economies in the world, according to the World Bank figures for 2018.
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday again expressed willingness to help India and Pakistan resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute “if they wanted”. He reiterated his claim that he had spoken to India about the matter.
Demonetisation showed fake currency was a myth, says Bombay High Court
The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the government’s demonetisation exercise showed that it was a myth that fake currency was in circulation. While hearing hearing a public interest litigation seeking to make currency notes and coins easily identifiable for vision-impaired people, the court asked the Reserve Bank of India why it kept changing the sizes and features of currency notes.
Journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award
NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar is one of the five winners of the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Awards, the foundation that gives the honour announced on Friday. The awards will be presented in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on September 9.
India expresses ‘grave concern’ over US military assistance to Pakistan
India on Thursday expressed “grave concern” over the United States’ decision to provide military assistance to Pakistan. Ministry of External Affairs said that it had taken up the matter with the US ambassador in Delhi and with the Donald Trump-led administration.
Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi of ‘train of a recession’ amid reports of economic slowdown
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slowdown of the economy, saying that a “train of a recession coming at full throttle”.