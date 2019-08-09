Top news: Kochi airport shut till Sunday as heavy rains lash Kerala
The Cochin International Airport has suspended operations till Sunday afternoon following a rise in water levels in nearby areas and waterlogging on the runway area. The Kerala government has evacuated 22,165 persons into 315 flood relief camps across the state as of Friday morning after heavy rains lashed several districts.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed concern over the restrictions imposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and said it could “exacerbate the human rights situation” in the region.
Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja to visit Kashmir to meet party workers today
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to inform him of his planned visit to the state on Friday morning. He expressed hope that he would not face hurdles during the visit. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad had reached Srinagar, but had to return to Delhi after authorities did not let him exit the airport.
Kerala rain: Over 22,000 people in flood relief camps, Kochi airport shut till Sunday
The Cochin International Airport has suspended operations till 3 pm on Sunday following a rise in water levels in Periyar river and an adjacent canal. The airport was earlier shut till Friday morning. A spokesperson for the airport said the runway area was waterlogged due to the floods. The Kerala government has evacuated 22,165 persons into 315 flood relief camps across the state as of Friday morning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said.
Kashmir: UN secretary general expresses concern over restrictions, urges restraint
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed concern over the restrictions imposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir since Sunday night, and said it could “exacerbate the human rights situation” in the region. This was the first detailed statement from Guterres’ spokesperson about the situation in the state after the Indian government withdrew its special status.
Modi’s speech on Kashmir lacked conviction and was hardly reassuring, says Congress leader
The Opposition on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the government’s decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir lacked conviction. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, called his speech a historic and inspirational one.
Unnao rape: MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others framed complainant’s father in Arms Act case, says CBI
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday told a Delhi court that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the woman from Unnao who has accused him of rape. The agency said the legislator, along with eight others, including three state police officials, framed him in an Arms Act case. The complainant’s father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.
Kashmir is now like a concentration camp, claims Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday claimed Kashmir has become like a “concentration camp” since the Centre revoked its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. Chowdhury was referring to the intense security clampdown in the region since Sunday.
NRC: Supreme Court dismisses criticism of process, says exercise must be completed by August 31
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed criticism in the Assam Legislative Assembly about the National Register of Citizens process. The top court said the process must be completed by August 31. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman referred to the report of NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela about the statements made in the Assam Assembly about leakage of information.
Narendra Modi says Jammu and Kashmir will still elect its own chief minister, Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation about the central government’s decision to revoke the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. Modi spoke even as communication services remain suspended in the Valley. The prime minister urged the people of India to join in developing Jammu and Kashmir and freeing it from the clutches of militancy and separatism. Modi said central government schemes will now be accessible by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.