Heavy rainfall in North India have killed at least 38 people and triggered landslides that left hundreds of people in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand stranded. Although the rain across the subsided on Monday, several rivers were in spate.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday about working towards reducing tensions over the Kashmir dispute.
Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to induct 17 ministers into his Cabinet
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will expand his Cabinet with the induction of 17 ministers on Tuesday. The expansion is expected to take place around 10.30 am and Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office.
Slowdown in economy is ‘very worrisome’, bold reforms needed, says Raghuram Rajan
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Monday called the slowdown in the economy “very worrisome”. Rajan advised the government to immediately fix problems in the power and the non-bank financial sectors and enact reforms to spur private sector investment.
Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri arrested by Enforcement Directorate in bank fraud case: Reports
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested businessman Ratul Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation booked him and four executives of electronics company Moser Baer in connection with an alleged case of bank fraud worth Rs 354 crore. On Monday, the CBI had conducted searches at six locations.
Trump dials Imran Khan after talking to Modi, urges them to reduce tensions over Kashmir dispute
United States President Donald Trump on Monday spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was the US president’s second conversation with Khan in less than a week. Trump said he had spoken to the two leaders about working towards reducing tensions over the Kashmir dispute. They also spoke about trade and strategic partnerships. “A tough situation, but good conversations!” the US president tweeted.
Music composer Khayyam dies at 92
Music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi died in Mumbai on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The composer had been receiving treatment for a lung infection at a Mumbai hospital since July 28. He was 92 years old. The composer, popularly known as Khayyam, was known for his music in films such as Umrao Jaan and Kabhie Kabhie. His popular songs include, “Dikhayii Diye Yun” from Bazaar, “Aaja Re” from Noorie and “Tere Chehre Se” from Kabhie Kabhie.
RSS clarifies Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on reservation, calls controversy around it needless
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday called the controversy around its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comments on reservation as needless. The group said Bhagwat had only stressed on mutual discussions in harmony within the society to address a problem. Bhagwat, on Sunday, had said that there should be a dialogue between those in favour of reservation and those who oppose it. He said that those in favour of it should keep in mind the interests of those who were against it and vice-versa.
Jammu and Kashmir: Opposition parties to protest in Delhi against detention of political leaders
Several Opposition parties, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, will hold a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday against the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The protest will be held to seek democracy in the region, and demand the release of political leaders, DMK chief MK Stalin said on Monday.
Anyone dividing country is a criminal, says BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Jawaharlal Nehru
Bhopal Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday said that anyone who harmed the country was a criminal, referring to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Thakur’s comments followed a week after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Nehru had committed a crime by “announcing ceasefire in war with Pakistan”.
J&K: Shah Faesal moves Delhi HC against his detention, says he was going to Harvard
Kashmiri bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Monday moved the Delhi High Court, challenging his detention at the Delhi airport last week. In his habeas corpus petition, Faesal said he was detained when he was about to board a flight to go to Harvard University in the United States to pursue his academic career.