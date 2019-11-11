Top news: Only Shiv Sena minister steps down from Union Cabinet as ties with BJP worsen
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigned from his post in the Union Cabinet on Monday, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party had gone back on its promise to implement the 50:50 seat sharing formula following the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan died on Sunday at his residence in Chennai. He was 86.
Tis Hazari clash: Lawyers to resume strike today after talks with Delhi Police fail
Lawyers in Delhi on Sunday said they will resume their strike at all district courts from Monday, after talks with the city’s police reportedly failed. A meeting between top Delhi Police officers and members of the Bar Council of India and Bar Council of Delhi was held at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office on Sunday.
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigns as Union minister, attacks BJP
TN Seshan, former chief election commissioner known for electoral reforms, dies at 86
Seshan’s last rites are expected to be performed on Monday.
Maharashtra: Governor invites Shiv Sena to form government after BJP says it doesn’t have numbers
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited the Shiv Sena to form the new government in the state. Earlier on Sunday evening, the Bharatiya Janata Party refused the governor’s offer, saying the party does not have the required numbers.
J&K: Suspected militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Bandipora district
A suspected militant was killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in a village in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight took place in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar and is still under way, according to reports.
Jharkhand Assembly polls: BJP, Congress announce first lists of candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress on Sunday released the first list of its candidates for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand. The polls will be held in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23.