Shiv Sena says BJP arbitrarily threw it out of NDA without any consultation
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of throwing it out of the National Democratic Alliance without any discussion. The party said it was cruel that this was done on the death anniversary of its founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. The Shiv Sena added that it had embraced Hindutva and nationalism before the BJP was even born.
Telecommunications services majors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will raise their tariffs next month, for the first time in over a decade. The decision to revise the rates comes in the face of the two companies posting historic losses for the second quarter of 2019-’20.
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of removing it from the National Democratic Alliance without any discussion. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said it was ready to take on the BJP, and that the people of Maharashtra will one day chant “Shiv Sena Zindabad”.
Winter Session: Venkaiah Naidu asks for review of marshals’ uniform after criticism
The Winter Session of the Parliament started on Tuesday with another round of protests similar to the first day. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked the secretariat of the Upper House to revisit the dress code of the marshals, who got a new uniform to mark the 250th session. However, following criticism from former Army chiefs on Monday against the new military-style suit with caps, Naidu asked for a review of the uniform.
Rajasthan migratory bird deaths: Avian botulism suspected as toll rises to 17,000 in Sambhar Lake
Around 17,000 migratory birds have died so far around Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan reportedly due to botulism, a fatal illness that affects the nerves, PTI reported, citing a forest official. Jaipur, Nagaur and Ajmer districts of the state reported the deaths.
Farooq Abdullah was not detained in August: Lok Sabha Speaker defends Amit Shah
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday defended Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in August that National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was not detained at that time, the Hindustan Times reported. Abdullah is the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar.
Former Army chiefs say new uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals resemble those used by the force
Former Army chiefs on Monday criticised the change in the uniforms of marshals of the Rajya Sabha. The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday, and Rajya Sabha marshals were seen wearing dark blue uniforms, with shoulder insignia, gold buttons and gold aiguillette – an ornament braided cord seen on Army uniforms, NDTV reported.
Kashmir: Pakistan foreign minister writes to UN again, asks it to reject bifurcation of state
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Security Council President Karen Pierce, asking them to reject India’s decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The bifurcation came into effect on October 31.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar elected mayor unopposed
Shiv Sena’s Kishori Pednekar is set to become Mumbai’s 77th mayor on Friday after the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress did not field anyone. This may be the first time in 88 years that a candidate is elected unopposed, The Times of India reported on Tuesday.
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to raise tariffs from next month, first time in over a decade
Telecommunications services majors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will raise their tariffs next month, for the first time in over a decade. The decision to revise the rates comes in the face of the two companies posting historic losses for the second quarter of 2019-’20: Rs 50,922 crore for Vodafone Idea and Rs 23,045 crore for Bharti Airtel. Vodafone Idea’s loss is the biggest in the history of India Inc.
Mughals intended to destroy Tripura’s cultural wonders by bombing them, claims Biplab Kumar Deb
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday claimed that Mughal emperors intended to destroy the cultural wonders of the state by “bombing them”. “Tripura has enough wonders still unknown to people, the Mughals intended to destroy the culture of Tripura by bombing its arts and architectures,” Deb said at an event in state capital Agartala. The chief minister, however, did not elaborate on his comment.
Citizenship Bill: Protests held across North East, Mamata Banerjee calls draft law a ‘trap like NRC’
Protests erupted across the North East on Monday against the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during the Winter Session of Parliament. The government has listed the Bill in its items of business for the session. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lashed out at the Centre during an event in Cooch Behar district, saying the Bill was a trap.
J&K: Four soldiers and two porters killed in Siachen avalanche
Four soldiers and two porters were killed after an avalanche hit Army posts at Northern Siachen glacier around 3.30 pm on Monday. The soldiers were part of an eight-member patrol party, and were reportedly on their way to rescue a soldier who had fallen ill at a forward post.
Religare case: Delhi court extends ED custody of ex-Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh till Saturday
A court in Delhi on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate five more days of custodial interrogation of former Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh and former chairman-cum-managing director of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani in a money laundering case. The two were in judicial custody after they were arrested last month along with three others by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police for alleged diversion of Religare Finvest Limited funds and for losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore.
Parliament: Modi hails Rajya Sabha’s role as 250th session begins; uproar over J&K detentions in LS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Rajya Sabha is an institution that provides checks and balances in India’s democracy, but there is a distinction between “checking and clogging” – a reference to disruptions in previous sessions. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha criticised the Centre for the detention of National Conference leader and sitting Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir since the region’s special status was revoked in August.
Maharashtra crisis: Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, but no final outcome yet
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who met Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday, said after the meeting that the two parties will hold more discussions on forming a government in Maharashtra. The meeting was held to finalise the fate of the state’s political situation. The two leaders met for about 50 minutes at Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence in the national Capital.
Growth slowdown is a result of climate of fear and a loss of trust in institutions: Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday blamed a climate of fear, helplessness and loss of trust and confidence in public institutions such as the media and the judiciary for the economic slowdown. In an opinion article published by The Hindu, the former prime minister said this was a “self-inflicted economic wound”.
Delhi water quality: Kejriwal dismisses Centre’s report, says can’t judge with just 11 samples
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed a study in which water samples from the city failed quality tests was “false and politically motivated”. The study, conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards, found that Delhi had the most unsafe water among 21 major Indian cities.
Congress links electoral bonds to money laundering after report claims Centre ignored RBI’s advice
The Congress on Monday claimed that electoral bonds had become instruments of anonymous political funding “bordering on opaque money laundering”. The Opposition party made the remark after a report in HuffPost India revealed that the Centre had ignored the Reserve Bank of India’s suggestion to not launch electoral bonds, which allow political parties to receive funds anonymously.