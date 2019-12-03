Top news: NASA credits Chennai engineer for helping it locate Vikram lander’s debris
Modi offered Cabinet post to Supriya Sule and wanted to work together, but I refused: Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress President chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered to work together and make his daughter Supriya Sule a minister in the Union Cabinet, but he had refused.
In an interview with a Marathi news channel, Pawar, however, rejected reports that the Modi government had offered to make him the president. “But there surely was an offer to make Supriya [Sule] a minister in the Modi-led cabinet,” Pawar added. Sule is a Lok Sabha member from Pune’s Baramati.
Chandrayaan-2: NASA finds debris of lander Vikram on moon surface
The United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Tuesday said its satellite has found debris of Chandrayaan 2’s lander, Vikram, on the lunar surface. The Vikram lander had attempted a soft landing on the moon on September 7, but lost communication with the Indian Space Research Organisation minutes before touchdown.
Hyderabad Police release safety advisory for women; teach men not to rape, say irked Twitter users
The police in Hyderabad have issued an advisory to women, listing preventive measures they should take while travelling. The notice was issued in light of the murder and alleged rape of a veterinarian in the city last week. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat urged women to inform either their friends or family members about their travel details, and share location, if possible. The police also advised women to send their contacts details of their mode of transport, including the number plate and drivers’ information.
The advisory drew criticism online. Incensed Twitter users said men should be taught not to rape. Some users suggested a similar notification for men.
Economic slowdown: After Opposition’s broadsides, Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre listens to critics
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday responded to the Opposition’s comments castigating her handling of the Indian economy, saying the Narendra Modi government was open to criticism. Earlier in the day, Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha asked the Centre to take effective measures to revive the economy instead of “clutching at straws” to deal with the slowdown. Figures released last week showed that Gross Domestic Product growth slumped to a six-year low in October even as industrial output contracted.
‘There is no conclusive data to link air pollution to deaths,’ Babul Supriyo tells Rajya Sabha
Union Minister of State for Environment and Forest Babul Supriyo on Monday told the Rajya Sabha no conclusive data was available in India to link air pollution to deaths or diseases, The Indian Express reported.
Apart from environment, factors such as food habits, occupational hazards, socioeconomic status, medical history and heredity also impact an individual’s health, Supriyo said. He was replying to a question about the findings of The Lancet Countdown Report 2019, according to which more than five lakh people died in India in 2016 because of air pollution. The report said more than 97,000 of those people died because of exposure to pollutants released due to burning coal.
Modi government will drive out ‘every infiltrator’ before 2024 General Elections, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Narendra Modi government would identify and remove “each and every infiltrator” from India before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.
The minister, who addressed an election rally in Jharkhand, reiterated that the National Register of Citizens exercise would be conducted across the country. Shah had told Parliament last month about the government’s plan, saying it was only natural that the exercise would be repeated in Assam. In its election manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party has promised to conduct NRC in Jharkhand to rid the state of Bangladeshi “infiltrators”.