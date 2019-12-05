Top news: RBI reduces growth forecast from 6.1% to 5%
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday lowered its projection for the economic growth rate in 2019-’20 financial year from 6.1% to 5%. The central bank cited weak domestic demand and a slowdown in global economic activity as the reasons for the downward projections. However, the top bank kept interest rates unchanged.
This came at a time when India’s economy is faltering. Figures released last week showed that Gross Domestic Product growth slumped to a six-year low in October even as industrial output contracted
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said the 1984 anti-Sikh violence could have been managed better if the government had paid heed to late Congress leader IK Gujral’s advice. Singh, who attended a function to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Gujral, said the former prime minister had suggested deploying the Army at the earliest.
Climate change: India fifth among worst-hit countries due to extreme weather in 2018, says report
India was the fifth worst-hit country due to climate change in 2018, primarily due to the devastating Kerala floods and cyclones Titli and Gaja, according to a global climate risk index. In 2017, the country was 14th on the list. The latest Global Climate Risk Index was released by environmental think tank Germanwatch on Wednesday.
Winter Session: P Chidambaram in Parliament a day after getting bail, protests against onion prices
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who left Tihar jail after getting bail in the INX Media case on Wednesday, is in Parliament to attend Thursday’s Rajya Sabha proceedings. The Upper House will discuss The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Rape survivor set on fire in Unnao, taken to trauma centre in critical condition: Reports
Five men set ablaze a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on Thursday. The woman has been taken to Trauma Centre in Lucknow, reported Hindustan Times. The woman had filed a rape complaint in March.
1984 violence could have been avoided if Centre had heeded IK Gujral’s advice sooner: Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said the 1984 anti-Sikh violence could have been managed better if the government had paid heed to late Congress leader IK Gujral’s advice, reported ANI. Singh, who attended a function to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Gujral, said the former prime minister had suggested deploying the Army at the earliest.
GST compensation: Kerala threatens to go to SC as seven states ask Centre to clear dues immediately
Seven Opposition-ruled states and Union Territories held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday to demand pending compensation under the Goods and Services Tax regime. They urged that funds due for four months since August be released as soon as possible. Kerala even warned of approaching the Supreme Court over the matter.
Karnataka bye-polls: 15 Assembly seats vote today, BJP needs to win at least six
Voting began on Thursday morning to fill 15 of the 17 vacancies created by the mass resignations of rebel Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs in Karnataka in July. The bye-elections are crucial to the survival of the Bharatiya Janata Party government that replaced that coalition. Twelve of the 15 constituencies were earlier held by the Congress and three by JD(S).
Citizenship Bill will revive two-nation theory, warns Asaduddin Owaisi
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday drew parallels between the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory, saying the legislation would bring dishonour to freedom fighters, if passed.
‘Not a single charge framed’: P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar Jail, visits Sonia Gandhi
Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday night walked out of Delhi’s Tihar Jail, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s charges in the INX Media case, NDTV reported.