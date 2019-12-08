The big news: Delhi Police file FIR against factory owner after fire, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: EX-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan said India was in a growth recession, and a Telangana minister suggested the encounter was sanctioned by the state.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi Police file case against factory owner who is missing, say reports: At least 43 people died in the fire at Anaj Mandi. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi have announced compensations for the families of the victims.
- India is in the midst of growth recession, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor said Hindu nationalism incites social tensions as well as hampers the country’s economic growth.
- If you do something wrong and cruel, there will be an encounter, says Telangana minister: Meanwhile, CJI Bobde said, ‘Justice must never take the form of revenge.’
- Ajit Pawar came to us on his own, claims Devendra Fadnavis: The former Maharashtra chief minister added that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had hidden many parts of his conversation with Narendra Modi.
- Last rites only after CM Adityanath meets us, says sister of UP rape complainant who was set ablaze: The 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire by her alleged rapists, died in a Delhi hospital on Friday night.
- UK Sikh couple who were told they cannot adopt a white child win case against racial discrimination: The court awarded them nearly £120,000 (approximately Rs 1.12 crore) in damages.
- Nurturing cows lessens criminal mindsets of prisoners, claims Mohan Bhagwat: The RSS chief alleged that jail authorities saw this after prisons set up cow sheds and inmates began rearing the animals.
- ‘GST collection was inadequate, will honour the compact with states,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said GST rate reductions distorted the tax structure and credit became miniscule.
- ‘Man running the country believes in violence,’ says Rahul Gandhi on rising crimes against women: The Congress leader said the reason for increasing lawlessness is the breakdown of the institutional structures. An auto driver was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.
- US to accept H-1B visa applications from April 1: Under a new system, employers will have to first register their proposed H-1B beneficiaries and pay a processing fee of $10.