Delhi Police file case against factory owner who is missing, say reports: At least 43 people died in the fire at Anaj Mandi. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi have announced compensations for the families of the victims.

India is in the midst of growth recession, says Raghuram Rajan: The former RBI governor said Hindu nationalism incites social tensions as well as hampers the country’s economic growth.

If you do something wrong and cruel, there will be an encounter, says Telangana minister: Meanwhile, CJI Bobde said, ‘Justice must never take the form of revenge.’ Ajit Pawar came to us on his own, claims Devendra Fadnavis: The former Maharashtra chief minister added that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had hidden many parts of his conversation with Narendra Modi.

Last rites only after CM Adityanath meets us, says sister of UP rape complainant who was set ablaze: The 23-year-old woman, who was set on fire by her alleged rapists, died in a Delhi hospital on Friday night.

UK Sikh couple who were told they cannot adopt a white child win case against racial discrimination: The court awarded them nearly £120,000 (approximately Rs 1.12 crore) in damages. Nurturing cows lessens criminal mindsets of prisoners, claims Mohan Bhagwat: The RSS chief alleged that jail authorities saw this after prisons set up cow sheds and inmates began rearing the animals.

‘GST collection was inadequate, will honour the compact with states,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said GST rate reductions distorted the tax structure and credit became miniscule. ‘Man running the country believes in violence,’ says Rahul Gandhi on rising crimes against women: The Congress leader said the reason for increasing lawlessness is the breakdown of the institutional structures. An auto driver was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl in Bihar’s Darbhanga district. US to accept H-1B visa applications from April 1: Under a new system, employers will have to first register their proposed H-1B beneficiaries and pay a processing fee of $10.